Treks, rides over bridge mark start of 2024

Former Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines died last year at 76. Near the enduring monument he willed into existence, the Big Dam Bridge, is a plaque bearing words he spoke at its September 2006 opening:

"When we achieve its heights, there will be a sense of accomplishment and a feeling of, if we can do this, what else can we do? Our spirits will be renewed as we gaze upon the beauty before us, over this river whose waters have come and passed this way for thousands of years, connecting us to our history: our past, our present and our future."

The holidays that best commemorate the past and future, New Year's Day and Eve, are as arbitrary as they are tyrannical. They don't mark a change of seasons. They aren't established by equinoxes or solstices; in either hemisphere, they stick out embedded in a winter or summer.

Dec. 31's expectations of merriment so often provoke the just-deserts reward of a hungover Jan. 1. What may begin in childhood as a novel opportunity to stay up well past bedtime becomes an inexorable reminder of the passage of time, occurring yearly amid progressively rapid years.

"It's not that I don't like it. It's just that, I think the older I get, my perspective as far as the celebration aspect changes," said Stacey Mitchell amid a bicycle ride over the Big Dam Bridge. "I'm not as worried about going out and doing a lot of celebrating to finalize it."

Stripped of confetti, champagne and hangovers, or even ignoring it all, though, the new year is a fact. What year it was is no more, swept away by the relentless advance of the present. The ruthless progression of time, the holidays' contrived auspiciousness and the fickleness of fate betray the truths that the present is ours, that better days lie ahead even though nothing good ever lasts, and that we do not have to be defined by our pasts.

"I feel like it's good for humans to think about renewal and shifting," Mitchell said. "If something needs changed, then do it. If it is helpful for people to make a point and start a goal, then do it.

"I am thinking of the new year day to day, honestly, and just trying to do things in the right way, as far as my family and myself are concerned."

Villines, when his bridge opened, pronounced it "a bridge to friendship and community," connecting people and places by "spanning a river that divides us," and "a bridge to health and fitness."

"This bridge beckons us to scale its heights again and again, until we can do so without breathing hard or feeling our muscles tighten," he said.

So it is for Alisa Whitmore, who had a knee replaced and stomach surgery in 2023, steps on a path to healthiness through which she has lost 80 pounds in the past three years through eating right and exercising. She comes to the Big Dam Bridge two or three times a week.

"This to me is where my peace is. Whether it's cold or it's 99 degrees, whether it's raining," she said. She likes the air and the water: "I could walk my neighborhood, but I prefer to come out here."

Sisters Melinda Beggs and Ann Rowe, alongside Rowe's husband, Bill, were walking the span -- not a process, Beggs said, of turning over a new leaf, but one of "going back to some old leaves that stayed unturned for a long time."

"You get old, you get over 70 and you stop, and then suddenly you go, 'Well, this is stupid. It's time to get back in,'" she said.

The sisters are making a go of it, using Tim Ernst's "Arkansas Waterfalls Guidebook" to plan physically active Natural State sightseeing in 2024. Rowe, an Arkansas native, just moved back from Southaven, Miss., closer to her son, Beggs and a brother in Conway. She appreciates living in a state with varying elevation again. They are most looking forward to Glory Hole Falls, the Ozark National Forest sinkhole waterfall in Newton County.

"At least once a month, we want to go somewhere new to hike," said Rowe. "Just being with family and enjoying the outdoors more as long as we've got as long on this good earth as God's going to give us."

Travel is also on Sherree Bynum's 2024 agenda. She has a trip planned to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after a trip to South Africa over Thanksgiving. She and her friend of 20-plus years, Tracy Blake -- Bynum's cousin was Blake's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister -- both wore some green-and-pink athletic wear, the sorority's colors, as they paused at the bridge's midpoint.

Bynum and Blake will also turn 40 in 2024. "In the past, I used to know people who would dread getting to 40, and I'm like, 'I'm so thankful that we're making it to 40.' Especially around this age," Bynum said.

The two are going through the uncanny experience of contemporaries beginning to die. "We've had quite a few people who have passed around our age," Bynum said. "Random heart attacks, car wrecks, just different things."

"Different life events," Blake said. "It's not necessarily health."

Walking is healthy, but it also gets them out in the world. "We come here pretty often, but today was like, 'Hey, we've got to start the new year off right,'" Blake said.

And for what it's worth, Monse Chico thinks 2024 is going to be a good year, "the opposite of 2023," she said. "Everything's going to be back together, and everything's going to be better than how it was before."

She named high prices, even after the inflationary surge had cooled, as a bad thing about 2023, but the year as a whole had been pretty good. She married her husband, Alex Torres, last year, and bought a house with him. The two saw the continued growth of their restaurant on Chicot Road in southwest Little Rock, La Vaquera Taqueria. She noted that she had a bad feeling about last year on Jan. 1, 2023, but conceded that it "turned out to be OK."

Torres, for his part, is more equivocal about New Year's Day, suggesting that "new year, new me" is misbegotten unless people are deliberate about change.

Sixteen years ago this September, Villines said significant public structures should "reflect the highest aspirations of our people," explaining that the long ramps up to the Big Dam Bridge are meant to cause people "to look up and forward, with each turn of the pedal or each step moving us toward our goal."

"Our future, our history yet to be written. We can be what we choose to be," Villines said, demonstrating that platitudes, such that they are, can nevertheless convey truth. "We can be what we choose to be. If we can conceive it, we can achieve it. For all things are possible if we only believe."