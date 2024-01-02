UAM pair, 2 children die in blast

Don and Hope Bragg, a Forest Service scientist and a University of Arkansas Extension Service 4-H instructor, both linked to the system's campus in Monticello, died Saturday with their two college-age children, Kenny and Beth, in a house explosion near Ann Arbor, Mich., a friend of the couple told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette late Monday.

The couple has a younger, surviving son, a juvenile, the friend said.

Two people who were in the house survived and were hospitalized, according to multiple media reports.

The Braggs were from the Upper Midwest, moved to Monticello decades ago and quickly became integrated into the community, friends of the family said. Both friends and colleagues reported their indefatigable involvement in state and local archaeological efforts as well as the love they shared for one another and their community.

A social media post from the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources stated that Don and Hope Bragg frequently attended and helped with the college's events and "were close collaborators in our research and extension mission." The family "was passionate about nature, archaeology, music, arts, STEM activities, and many other pursuits that made a positive impact throughout our community, state and beyond."

Don and Hope Bragg were members of the Arkansas Archaeological Society's Tunican Chapter, based in Monticello. The two served in state and local leadership, and the society awarded Don Bragg its distinguished service award in 2017, noting his advocacy for sites on timber company land, volunteer assistance with field and lab projects, and public outreach.

Hope Bragg used her 4-H position with Desha County to create archaeological youth service learning opportunities, including trips to an 1840s plantation in Monticello, where children learned about Native American life and historic games, as well as to the Rohwer Relocation Center Memorial Cemetery and the World War II Japanese American Internment Museum in McGehee, according to the archaeological society.

The family was doing archaeological work last year at Hollywood Plantation near Winchester in Drew County, which had been donated to UAM in 2012, focusing on the people who had been enslaved and later sharecroppers at the site.

Dr. Matthew Rooney, an assistant professor and station archaeologist at the Arkansas Archaeological Survey's UAM Research Station, wrote Monday on Facebook that the Braggs had taken him out to dinner on his first night in Monticello and helped him move his furniture, "even though they had just recently met me," before taking him and his children on a historical tour of the region.

"They'd host dinner parties whenever I hired new staff to welcome them. Hope always spread the word about my projects so that I could have volunteers and brought lots of local students to my lab. Kenny worked on my little crew as an everyday volunteer for my first real dig here in Arkansas and came out lots of other times for field and lab work on his own time," Rooney wrote. "In all I feel like they were some of the most generous and kind people I've ever known and had the pleasure to be around. I wish it had been far longer."

Kenny and Beth Bragg were college students. The Detroit News reported that Kenny was to graduate from Michigan Technological University on the Upper Peninsula this spring, and Rooney said in an interview that Beth attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Rooney said Kenny was writing an undergraduate thesis in archaeology and wanted to pursue a career in the field; he described him and Beth as "bright young people who had a lot to give to the world, just like their parents." Rooney said Don and Hope planned to retire in their Michigan house.

Jessica Cogburn, now of Little Rock, met the Braggs in 2008 when she took a job as an archaeological survey station assistant in Monticello. The Braggs were her neighbors there. She chose the couple as her children's godparents, a role she said they held for many other family members and friends.

"They would open their door to anyone new in town, because they were from the North. When they moved down, they were welcomed by everyone in Monticello, so they did the same for everyone new that they came in contact with," Cogburn said, recalling the innumerable dinners they had her over for, the Super Bowl parties they held and the jack-o'-lanterns she carved every Halloween at their house. "Any new faculty, any new archaeologists, any new people at their church -- they would just open their doors."

Cogburn kept in touch with the Braggs after she left Monticello to go back to school in Fayetteville and regularly saw them at the archaeological society's summertime trainings and yearly meetings.

"They were just a wonderful, loving family," Cogburn said.

Candlelight memorials for the four Braggs are being held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Monticello, where they were parishioners, Rooney said.

Michigan media sources reported that debris from the explosion had spread across 2 acres from the site. Authorities said Sunday that the two injured people were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and were still there as of Sunday afternoon. Witnesses compared the explosion, which could be heard from miles away, to a wartime munition going off.