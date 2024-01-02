U.K. says migrant arrivals down 36% Burundian makes anti-gay remarks

Burundian makes

anti-gay remarks

The New York Times

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Burundi's president said that gay people in his country should be stoned, amid a widening crackdown against LGBTQ people in the East African nation that is adding to anti-gay sentiments sweeping across the region and the wider African continent.

While President Evariste Ndayishimiye's remarks do not have the force of law, they are an escalation of provocative statements directed at LGBTQ people elsewhere by African government officials.

Ndayishimiye said that gay people should not be accepted in Burundi, a conservative nation where consensual same-sex intimacy among adults can be penalized with up to two years in prison.

"I think that if we find these kinds of people in Burundi, it is better to take them to a stadium and stone them," Ndayishimiye said Friday during an event in the country's eastern Cankuzo province, where he answered questions from journalists and members of the public. "That's what they deserve."

In his remarks, the president also railed against Western countries that, he suggested, had conditioned aid on accepting gay rights.

"Let them keep it," he said of their assistance.

Small, densely populated and landlocked, Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world and receives aid and loans from the European Union, the United States and the International Monetary Fund.

Ndayishimiye's remarks were the latest manifestation of anti-gay sentiments to surface in East Africa, where LGBTQ people have faced virulent homophobia and increasing crackdowns.

In 2023, Uganda passed what activists called one of the harshest anti-gay laws in the world, which prescribed the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," a term that was defined as homosexual acts committed by anyone infected with HIV or those involving children, disabled people or anyone who was coerced. The law, which is being challenged in the country's constitutional court, was widely condemned by governments and rights groups across the world.

In Kenya, lawmakers, along with the president, criticized the country's Supreme Court in 2023 after it allowed for the registration of an LGBTQ association.

Officials in Tanzania, Zambia and Ghana also railed against gay people in 2023.