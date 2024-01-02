WC pupils use VR for science exams

Cameran Faucette’s human anatomy and honors biology classes at Watson Chapel High School use advanced technology to enhance learn- ing.

In his first- and third-pe- riod classes, students were given the opportunity to use the PSVR2, a virtual reali- ty helmet for PlayStation 5, to take their semester exam using Human Anatomy VR software. The exam required students to demonstrate their mastery of the skeletal system by identifying the position and function of random bones as Faucette indicated.

Students in Faucette’s sixth-period honors biology were required to create a 3-D model of a plant or animal cell using TinkerCAD software.

In addition, they also were to add all corresponding cell or- ganelles to their models. Once ready, the students presented the models to the class and gave a persuasive sales pitch to convince Faucette to pur- chase their model over others.

"It was a great opportunity for the students to learn and apply the skills of a software engineer in a practical proj- ect," according to a news re- lease.












