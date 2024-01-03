10 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff's Office

James Hensley, 41, of 11692 Hickory Drive in Garfield, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Hensley was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Mateo Soto, 23, of 15944 Butler Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Soto was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jeffery Fritch, 43, of 19220 Parks Cemetery Road in Winslow, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a family member and terroristic threatening. Fritch was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Kurt Strumbaugh, 50, of 2828 Wilson Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Strumbaugh was released from the Washington County Detention Center Saturday on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Herson Cantillano-Matute, of 2115 Patti Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with second-degree battery, fleeing, resisting arrest by force, terroristic threatening, second-degree domestic battery, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of assault on a family or household member. Cantillano-Matute was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Tuesday in lieu of $75,000 bond.

West Fork

Tyler Mooney, 29, of 1638 Greystone Place in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest by force and obstructing governmental operations. Mooney was released from the Washington County Detention Center Monday on $10,000 bond.

Joe Simmons, 44, of 510 Caudle Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with a parole violation, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Ricky Capwell, 64, of 423 McKnight Ave. in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and endangering the welfare of a minor. Capwell was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Tuesday with no bond set.

Cindy Capwell, 53, of 5911 Tackett Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and endangering the welfare of a minor. Capwell was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Tuesday with no bond set.

Misti Osborn, 40, of 5911 Tackett Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest. Osborn was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Tuesday with no bond set.