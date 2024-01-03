15-year-old charged in fatal Fort Smith shooting gets May trial date





FORT SMITH -- The jury trial for a teen charged in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured another has been set for the week of May 13 in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Connor Castillo, 15, was scheduled in December to appear before Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay on one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree battery, according to court records.

A not guilty plea was entered on Castillo's behalf during his arraignment Dec. 13, according to a news release from Dan Shue, county prosecuting attorney. DeLay set Castillo's total bond at $250,000.

Castillo was charged Dec. 8.

The Police Department responded to a shooting at a home at 1449 N. 36th St. at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 6, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers found two juveniles -- identified in the affidavit as N.E. and B.S. -- with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. B.S. died from his injuries after being taken to Mercy Hospital.

A Dec. 7 news release from police states the victim who died was 15 years old. The other victim, a 12-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a juvenile -- later identified as Castillo -- at 11:39 p.m. Dec. 6 in connection with the shooting, the news release says.



