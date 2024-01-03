Arkansas next stop for speedy receiver

Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Jordan Anthony verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Anthony, 5-10 and 160 pounds, had 3 catches for 14 yards in 3 games this season for the Aggies as a sophomore.

He was rated as a consensus 4-star recruit and the No. 29 athlete in the nation in the class of 2022 as a senior at Tylertown (Miss.) High School. Anthony signed with Kentucky over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State and other programs, then transferred to Texas A&M in June.

As a sprinter, he broke a Kentucky freshman record with a 100-meter time of 10.16 seconds at an outdoor meet in 2023. He's also expected to run track at Arkansas.

Anthony is the ninth transfer to announce plans to be a Razorback so far this offseason and the first receiver.

Also on Tuesday, Little Rock Parkview junior athlete Monterrio Elston received a scholarship offer from Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

Elston, 5-9, 180 pounds, also has offers from Kansas State, Memphis and Central Arkansas.

"It means a lot, especially cause, I'm a home state kid and I grew up watching the Hogs," Elston said of the Arkansas offer.

He rushed 59 times for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 60 catches for 887 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Elston also had 4 returns for 120 yards and 1 touchdown while helping the Patriots to a second straight class 5A state title.

He could play running back or slot receiver at Arkansas.

Elston is the third Patriot to hold an offer from the Razorbacks, joining junior safety Omarion Robinson and sophomore linebacker Jakore Smith.

"We think 'Man Man' [Robinson] is the best athlete in Arkansas and we think 'Money' [Elston] is the best football player," Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "[Elston] does things on the field you can't coach. He has God-given ability that most football players dream of. He has elite speed, he is very strong, he is a competitor. If Arkansas can land him, he will make an impact on the Hogs."

Elston and Robinson visited the Hogs in early December.

He is the fifth in-state prospect in the 2025 class to be offered by Arkansas.