Clark three-pointer lifts Iowa at buzzer

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark made a three-pointer from the Hawkeyes logo at the buzzer, finishing with 40 points and giving No. 4 Iowa a 76-73 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday night.

Clark, the nation's leading scorer, was 14 of 34 from the field and went more than 14 minutes without a point in a stretch in the second and third quarters. The Hawkeyes were able to get her the ball in the final seconds -- though a long way from the basket -- but Clark took the pass from Hannah Stuelke and hit from 30 feet as the buzzer sounded.

The Hawkeyes (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to 11 games behind Clark and Stuelke, who had 15 points.

Michigan State (11-3, 1-2) had tied the game at 73-73 on DeeDee Hagemann's layup with 22 seconds left. After a timeout, the Hawkeyes worked the clock down. Stuelke fumbled the ball momentarily, but recovered to get the ball to Clark for the winning shot.

Clark had 19 of Iowa's first 33 points, but went from the six-minute mark of the second quarter to the 1:32 mark of the third without a point as the Spartans built a six-point lead with 2:23 left in the third quarter. She then scored eight points in the span of 70 seconds, and the teams were tied at 55 at the end of the quarter.

Julia Ayrault had 16 points for the Spartans. Hagemann had 14 points.

Michigan State guard Theryn Hallock (4) drives to the basket past Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Michigan State guard Abbey Kimball, left, steals the ball from Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

