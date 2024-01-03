Marriages

Drew Crutchfield, 24, and Jillian Gilbert, 22, both of Little Rock.

Narvell Johnson, 60, and Jennifer Waters, 55, both of Little Rock.

Robert Fulton, 58, of Mayflower and Tiffany Lyons, 52, of Little Rock.

Jonathan Paredes, 21, of Alexander and Miriam Vela-Herrera, 20, of Little Rock.

Justin Criddle, 36, and Ann McFerran, 33, both of Little Rock.

Demonte Kilgore, 31, and Miesha Wade, 33, both of Little Rock.

Megan Hunter, 27, and Alejandro Patt Carrion, 32, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Hardman, 40, and Brittney Sebastian, 37, both of Little Rock.

Blake Keeling, 30, and Emma Sonberg, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Anthony Limon, 21, and Paige Jones, 18, both of Ward.

Matthew Cummings, 44, of Benton and Ashley Beck, 44, of North Little Rock.

Victoria Landa, 26, and Antonio Washington, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Cody Kennedy, 34, and Lauren Davis, 33, both of Fayetteville.

Cameron Spencer, 20, of Minot, N.D., and Ashley Gragg, 27, of Little Rock.

William Ray, 27, and Stephen Watkins, 24, both of Sherwood.

Bryan Sparks, 23, and Lilia Theoharis, 22, both of Little Rock.

Erico Gil, 32, and Cindy Soto, 26, both of Mabelvale.

Douglas Allen Jr., 50, and Brandy Smith, 45, both of Redfield.

Travis Brown, 41, of North Little Rock, and Angel Palmer, 46, of Mabelvale.

Caleb Vines, 23, and Elizabeth Davis, 23, both of Conway.

Jason Hall, 52, and Karen Edmondson, 61, both of North Little Rock.

Jeffrey Murphy Jr., 23, and Latavia Hester, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-1. Consandra Brown v. Dobie Brown.

24-2. Dennis Taylor Jr. v. Tricia Taylor.

24-3. Chelsie Ferguson v. Damien Ferguson.

GRANTED

23-4081. Irene Brocious v. Christopher Brocious.