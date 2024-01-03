Deputy killed in Stone County shooting is identified





The Arkansas State Police identified the Stone County deputy who was shot and killed on Tuesday as Justin Smith .

Smith, 60, was fatally wounded while trying to serve a warrant to Clinton Craig Hefton, 52, at his home for a misdemeanor terroristic threatening charge.

The shooting occurred at 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Sawmill Road, located about five miles north of Mountain View.

Early evidence from an investigation indicates that Hefton resisted arrest and fired on Smith, who was found mortally wounded by officers who had responded to reports of shots fired.

Hefton, taken into custody after a brief standoff, is being held at the Cleburne County Detention Center, according to a press release.

According to online court records, Hefton had been charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree in 2020 for threatening to shoot two people.

In 2021, he was charged and found guilty of disorderly conduct and refusing arrest.

"At this time, we ask that everyone pray for Deputy Smith's family and all of his law enforcement brothers and sisters," said Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long in a press release.

A procession for Smith from the state crime lab in Little Rock to Mountain View was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The public is invited to visit a temporary tribute to Smith in the Mountain View courthouse square.



