ENTERTAINMENT: Small Works on Paper exhibit opens at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

THEATER

Everybody cut 'Footloose'

Benton's Young Players Second Stage stages "Footloose" (music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, adapted for the stage by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie from Pitchford's screenplay for the 1984 film, with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Jan. 11-12, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 14 at the Royal Theatre, 111 N. Market St., Benton. Sponsor is Arvest Bank. Tickets are $18; $15 for senior citizens 60-plus, members of the military and college students with valid ID; $8 for youngsters in grade 12 and below. Visit TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com.

ART

Small Works on Paper

The 2024 Arkansas Arts Council's Small Works on Paper exhibition, 40 pieces by 39 artists from across Arkansas, will tour nine venues statewide, starting today with a 6 p.m. reception and artist talk at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The exhibition showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches and spotlights members of the Arkansas Artist Registry online gallery.

The exhibition will remain up at the center through Jan. 26. Most works will be available for sale. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission to the exhibition and the opening reception are free. Call (501) 324-9767 or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Juror Laura Blereau, curator of exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University in New Orleans, reviewed more than 200 entries and selected the participating artists:

◼️ Ebony Blevins, Jojo Buchmann, Catherine Burton, Brian Cormack, Laura Dowling, Ryan Howard, Lisa Krannichfeld, Y. Hope Osborn, Laura Raborn, Kasten Searles, Dominique Simmons, Derek Slagle, Emily Wood and Terry Wright, all of Little Rock

◼️ Judith Beale and Adrianna Kimble-Ray of Jacksonville

◼️ Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado

◼️ Jane Bonady Brackin of West Memphis

◼️ Aaron Calvert and David Rackley of Russellville

◼️ Tami Chandler of Jonesboro

◼️ Terra Fondriest of St. Joe

◼️ Vince Griffin of North Little Rock

◼️ Jeri Hillis of Hot Springs

◼️ Matthew Howard, Kimiara Johnson and Alexia Lams of Pine Bluff

◼️ Crystal Jennings of Rison

◼️ Milan Jilka of Springdale

◼️ Kellie Lehr of Bentonville

◼️ Madeline McMahan of Paragould

◼️ Vianny Nolasco of Rogers

◼️ Joy Noir Phillips of Hindsville

◼️ Trevor Segraves of Siloam Springs

◼️ Sondra Strong of Bryant

◼️ Cathy Wester of Conway

◼️ Evernus Williams of Searcy

◼️ Mark Wittig of Sherwood

◼️ Anna Zusman of Magnolia.

Blereau also selected works by Howard, Jilka, Lams, McMahan, Nolasco and Strong for purchase awards. They'll become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

The artworks tour continues Feb. 2-23 in the Rosemary Adams Gallery at Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia, and March 1-29 at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Visit arkansasarts.org.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/37tom/]

Spa City gallery

Paintings by John Lasater IV and Steven Wise "headline" the January exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, starting with a monthly Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday. It'll remain up through Jan. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Wildlife art contest

The Arkansas Wildlife Federation is encouraging K-12 students to explore and celebrate Arkansas wildlife through the 10th Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest.

Students, teachers and/or parents can submit a photograph of artwork online; a panel of jurors selects the top three artworks per grade, as well as Best in Show. Submissions open Jan. 15; deadline to submit is March 29. Artwork must feature Arkansas native wildlife, plants and/or landscapes.

Winners in each grade will receive certificates and an invitation to attend an awards reception at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Images of all winning artworks will be published in the 2024 summer issue of Arkansas Out of Doors magazine, the official publication of Arkansas Wildlife Federation. An exhibit of the winning artworks at the Capitol will subsequently travel to nature centers and other public locations across the state.

Sponsors are the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the National Wildlife Federation. Visit arwild.org/art-contest for all contest rules, resources and submission details.

AUDITIONS

'Puffs' in Pine Bluff

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will hold auditions for actors 17 and older for "Puffs," subtitled "Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," by Matt Cox, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19 and 2-5 p.m. Jan. 21, in the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The play is a comedy about students who happen to be on the fringes of a seven-year journey of a certain boy wizard at a certain wizard school and his conquest of evil. Auditions will consist of a prepared 30- to 60-second comedic monologue and/or readings from the script (sides will be available at the audition). Register for an audition slot and complete the form at bit.ly/artx3-puffs-auditions. Production dates are April 26-28. For more information, call (870) 536-3375 or email Lindsey Collins at lcollins@artx3.org.



