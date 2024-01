Governor announces appointments to boards and committees

Governor's appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday the following appointments:

BOARD OF CORRECTIONS

Brandon Tollett, Hot Springs Village. Term expires Dec. 31, 2030. Replaces Whitney Gass.

ARKANSAS BOARD OF DISPENSING OPTICIANS

Sherry Hunter, Searcy. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Lonnie Burrow.

Russell Simmons, Benton. Term expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Allison Hall.

ARKANSAS BOARD OF EXAMINERS IN COUNSELING

Christopher Martin Skrivanos, Little Rock. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Replaces Crystal Lougin.

Daniel Sheaffer, Little Rock. Term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Replaces Suzanne Casey.

ARKANSAS CATFISH PROMOTION BOARD

Andrew Mitchell, North Little Rock. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Terry Kruse.

ARKANSAS DIETETICS LICENSING BOARD

Lisa Fischer, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces Billie Haymes.

ARKANSAS ORTHOTICS, PROSTHETICS, AND PEDORTHIC ADVISORY BOARD

Francois Van Der Watt, Greenwood. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Paul Hatcher.

ARKANSAS STATE BOARD OF ARCHITECTS, LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS, AND INTERIOR DESIGNERS

James Patrick Matthews, Little Rock. Term expires April 26, 2028. Replaces Gail Shepherd.

Terri Erwin, Little Rock. Term expires April 26, 2028. Replaces William Homra.

COMMISSION FOR PARENT COUNSEL

Mischa Martin, Sherwood. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. Replaces Kelly Olson.

GRADUATE NURSE EDUCATOR LOAN SCHOLARSHIP BOARD

Vicki Pevahouse, Little Rock. To serve at the pleasure of the Governor.

SEX OFFENDER ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE

Grant Humphries, Little Rock. Term expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Derrick Threadgill.

STATE AID STREET COMMITTEE

Mayor Terry Hartwick, North Little Rock. Term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Winston Gaskill.

Mayor Seth Smith, Mena. Term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Replaces Shawn Gorham.

STATE BANKING BOARD

Gary Head, Rogers. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. Replaces David Miller.

Allen Kerr, Little Rock. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. Replaces Russell Meeks.

Rusty Lanier, Little Rock. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. Reappointment.

STATE BOARD OF HEALTH

Dr. Justin Franks, Benton. Term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Replaces Dr. Perry Amerine.

Dr. Chris Cathey, North Little Rock. Term expires Dec. 31, 2025. Replaces Melissa Faulkenberry.

Dr. William Bonner, Nashville. Term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Replaces Susan Weinstein.

Phillip Gilmore, Crossett. Term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Reappointment.

Jim Terry, Little Rock. Term expires Dece. 31, 2025. Replaces Alisha Curtis.