Hogs add another as window closes

FAYETTEVILLE -- The reported addition of two-sport speedster Jordan Anthony on Tuesday gave the Arkansas Razorbacks their ninth football player out of the NCAA transfer portal for the upcoming class.

Anthony, a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver, played sparingly at Texas A&M this season with three catches for 14 yards, but he is already familiar with the personality and some of the schemes of University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who was in the same role with the Aggies this season.

The month-long portal window closed Tuesday, meaning players cannot enter it again until after spring practices conclude. Programs can continue to sign players out of the portal.

The Razorbacks expect to have eight or more on-campus visits from portal players in a short visit window that opens today and ends Sunday.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Dec. 20, the opening day of the early signing period, that he and the staff had about eight scholarships available and would like to land another handful of veteran transfers to supplement the 24 players who have already signed.

"We need to get a [cornerback], a linebacker, I think you would need an edge [rusher] and an interior [defensive lineman]," Pittman said of the defense on signing day.

"On the offensive side of the ball, I think we need another interior offensive lineman ... [and] I think we need a running back out of the portal and a wide receiver. I think that's pretty close to eight right there."

The Razorbacks might be in position to take two offensive linemen after landing Keyshawn Blackstock, Fernando Carmona and Addison Nichols from the portal in addition to freshmen Kobe Branham of Fort Smith Southside and Zuri Madison of Lexington, Ky., during the signing period.

Carmona was rated the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the portal by On3 Sports, while Nichols was No. 9 in those rankings.

Arkansas has lost at least 15 scholarship players in the portal since completing a 4-8 season. Among the most noteworthy losses was quarterback KJ Jefferson, who committed to the University of Central Florida and Coach Gus Malzahn on Monday.

Tailback Raheim Sanders and linebacker Chris Paul both signed with SEC opponents, with Sanders joining South Carolina and Paul adding to a huge mix of Power 5 defensive additions at Ole Miss.

With nine portal additions thus far, the Razorbacks are well ahead of last year's pace, when they added four in the early period.

The Arkansas incoming class is ranked ninth by On3 Sports' transfer portal rankings and 22nd on the balance when out-going players are considered.

Multiple Razorbacks who plan to transfer have not announced their next destinations, including linebacker Jaheim Thomas, who entered the portal on Saturday, defensive linemen Taurean Carter and Anthony Booker and offensive lineman Devon Manuel among those with the highest snap counts from 2023.

Thomas and Paul both rank among the top three linebackers in the portal by On3, while Arkansas add Xavian Sorey, who played last year at Georgia, is No. 9.