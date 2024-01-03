Hogs set to host 2 SEC O-linemen

Two Arkansas offensive line transfer targets are expected to visit Fayetteville this week.

Mississippi State transfer offensive lineman Percy Lewis and Florida transfer Micah Mazzccua are expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Lewis, 6-8 and 345 pounds, made 7 starts and appeared in 12 games for Mississippi State in 2023. He started his first game against Western Michigan on Oct. 7, followed by Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

He had a career-best offensive grade of 93.6 and a run-blocking grade of 91.2 against Western Michigan, according to Pro Football Focus. He had a PFF pass-blocking grade of 85.5 during a 51-10 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 11.

Lewis started once in 13 appearances as a junior in 2022. Prior to signing with the Bulldogs, he played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

On3.com's industry ranking listed him as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall junior college prospect in 2022.

Lewis played at McAdams High School in Sallis, Miss., before attending MGCCC.

Mazzccua started at right guard in 11 of 12 games and played 743 snaps for the Gators.

Mazzccua, 6-5 and 325, started 10 of 11 games for Baylor in 2022 and graded as the second-best guard in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus. His position coach at Baylor was new Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

He had a 74.9 overall grade from PFF, including a 66.9 mark in pass blocking and a 78.5 mark in run blocking.

A consensus 3-star recruit from St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Mazzccua signed with the Bears in 2020 over offers from Michigan, Maryland, Virginia Tech and others.

Lewis and Mazzccua are expected to leave Friday. The Razorbacks have signed three transfer offensive linemen this offseason.