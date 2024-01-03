Kim Davis, the former Rowen County, Ky., clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, must pay a total of $260,104 in fees and expenses to attorneys who represented one couple, according to a federal judge's ruling.

Donald Trump, former GOP president who faces 91 criminal counts, will not participate in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by CNN at Drake University in Iowa and instead will hold a live town hall on Fox News in Des Moines.

Eric Adams, Democratic mayor of New York, faces fines for failing to register his rowhouse on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, which contains multiple units he's renting out to tenants, Housing Preservation and Development records show.

Cynthia Kelly claimed in a class-action lawsuit filed in Florida district court that Hershey uses packaging that falsely advertises decorative designs carved into shaped chocolates on its Reese's products and the misleading packaging is an attempt to boost sales.

Santiago Sanchez Cogedo, 41, a Spaniard who spent 15 months in an Iranian prison after visiting the tomb of Mahsa Amini, told reporters upon his return to Madrid that Spaniards "have no idea how fortunate we are to have been born in his country."

Oscar Martinez, sheriff of Lake County, Ind., said he appreciated passersby, the two officers and first responders who rescued a woman trapped in a car that crashed, whose "diligence helped to prevent what could have been a tragedy."

Kai Zhuang, a 17-year-old Chinese student who was living in Riverdale, Utah, was discovered "alive but very cold and scared" inside a tent in remote mountains near Brigham City after being victimized in a "cyber kidnapping" scheme, Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren said in a statement.

Jimmy Lai, 79, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, pleaded innocent to one count of conspiring to print seditious publications to incite hatred against the Chinese and Hong Kong governments, as well as two counts of collusion with foreign countries.

Dr. Sherman Dunn, a physician at South Brooklyn Health in New York, said the father of the city's first baby of 2024 "told me after the fact" that he delivered the 23-year-old dad at the same facility.