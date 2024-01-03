Save Electoral College

I have read with dismay letters to the editor espousing the elimination of the Electoral College. These writers talk about the popular vote as the only way to judge an election.

The reason the Electoral College exists is to give the states with smaller populations a say in who is elected president to govern us. If not for the Electoral College, the states with smaller populations like Arkansas and several others would be at the mercy of the East and West Coast states with populations much larger. So the Electoral College is a good thing and I would hope these writers espousing the elimination of the Electoral College would better educate themselves about how and why the Electoral College came to be.

I for one are not interested in having the progressive liberal loons from states like California and New York picking our leaders.

CHARLES TAYLOR

Hot Springs Village

A religious standard

Refusing to let that woman in Texas have an abortion even with a defective fetus sounds like something right out of Nazi Germany. Whether or not a woman has an abortion is something that should be between her and her doctor. It's none of your or my business.

In effect, the government is imposing a religious standard on the general public. It looks to me like this ought to be challenged in court as a violation of the rights guaranteed under the First Amendment to the Constitution.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Attempting to pass

Everyone is up in arms about left-lane campers. What about the right-lane riders that decide to speed up when you are attempting to pass?

JUSTIN EUBANKS

Beebe

Will miss her talent

Just when I thought that I might move on from all the troubling world, national, state, local and personal downers of 2023, into the possibility of a brighter, happier and more satisfying new year, I read, with dismay and sadness, of Celia Storey's retirement. It figures that Dec. 31 would hold one last little "gotcha."

I have been one of her Old News articles' most ardent fans, enjoying the news stories from a century ago, but relishing her entertaining telling. It was always an enjoyable and stimulating way to start a new week. Kudos to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for treating readers to this interesting column and talented writer.

For Celia, best wishes for the next phase; may it bring you happiness in measure to the joy you have given so many of us throughout your accomplished career. Happy New Year!

ROBERT PHELPS

Little Rock

Stay off the low road

Spiritual principles such as nonviolence in the face of injustice, loving your enemies, treating others as you want to be treated, forgiveness, humility, and admission of one's sins--as taught and exemplified by Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela--have not been consistently adhered to over the past century by the leaders of either the Israelis or the Palestinians. Beginning more than a century ago, wrongdoing on one side has been met with violence by the other, escalating into an intense mutual desire, fomented by both sides' chosen leaders, to exterminate the other.

Unfortunately, wishes of peace-loving Palestinians and Israelis have been drowned out, and the rare leaders who sought a fair resolution to the conflict were assassinated. Instead, corrupt hard-liners, thugs, and religious extremists have dominated, impelled by selfishness, revenge, barbaric cruelty, and mercilessness. Such grave spiritual failings have made lasting peace unachievable and ultimately led to the atrocities of Oct. 7.

As for the rest of us, observing the sad horror of it all: Choosing sides based on which party has sinned the most, or whose claim to national sovereignty is supreme--is not the answer. Each set of circumstances in life, no matter how unfair or difficult, presents a spiritual decision and choice. The conflict in the Middle East is another lesson about the fruits of greed and hatred in human relationships. Even as bystanders, our attitudes, beliefs, and words contribute to the flow of historic events, inevitably shaping our collective future. Resolve to never take the low road, advocate for it, or justify it. Our humanity--and even our survival as a species--depends upon it.

NANCY DOKTER

Mabelvale