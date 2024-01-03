LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Folk duo Still on the Hill at Hibernia Irish Tavern





THURSDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Brian Mullens

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, David Lee Morris

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Brewski's North

2800 Lakewood Village Drive

(501) 379-8875

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Cory Fontenot

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris and Dylan Rogers host open mic

BENTON

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Roots & Revolt

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8 p.m.: Jimmy Stengel

DARDANELLE

◼️ Front Street Grill

115 S. Front St.

(479) 229-4458

7-10 p.m.: Josey John with Curtis Bland

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Busker

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

9-11 p.m.: EC Haynes of Hindsight Groove

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mr. Lucky

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Mortalus, Direwolf, Sleeping in Circles ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, David Lee Morris, Cliff/Susan late

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

8 p.m.: Townsend

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Nawf of the City Bar & Grill

5107 Warden Road

(501) 612-5669; nawfofthecity.com

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Visionz 24

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Ole Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512

8 p.m.: Bellwood

◼️ Rogue Roundabout

804 Chestnut St.

(501) 358-6500; therogueroundabout.com

6-8 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ The Electric Strawberry

500 W. Grand Ave.

(501) 621-4133

4-7 p.m.: Jonivan Jones

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Natalie Shunk

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society

224 Franklin Ave.

(870) 269-8575

7-9 p.m.: Last Call (Sharon)

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Case Hardin

WARD

◼️ Ward Country Dance

Arkansas 319 & Hickory Street

(501) 605-3251

7-10 p.m.: Rewind

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Busker

9-11 p.m.: Mojo Depot

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7:30 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents Still on the Hill ($20; $15 military/services; $10 students with ID; free for accompanied children under 12).

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2 a.m.: DeFrance

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Songs of Les Miles featuring Living Sacrifice, with Munkythumb, and members of Skreem, Alcatraz, Diamond Romeo, Fiat Lux, Mr. Meaner, Jet 420, Land of Mines, Dark from Day One, Three Speed ($10)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Spacebass, with Oh Losha!!, Clay-Doh, and P for Parker ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, David Lee Morris, Cliff/Susan late

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

8-11 p.m.: Brooke Martin

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Aaron Owens

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Mr. Lucky

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dirty Lindsey, with Rebels in Rehab

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

160 Temperance Hill Road

(501) 525-1616

5-9 p.m.: Rockey Don Jones

◼️ Frontier Club

2700 Central Ave.

(501) 620-4000

6 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & Danger Zone

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society

7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ'S Sports Grill & Bar

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887

8 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain ($5)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

7:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

MORRILTON

◼️ Sierra Tavern

1110 W. Broadway

(207) 680-2163

3-6 p.m.: Amber Violet

MONDAY

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

6 p.m.: Puddinhead

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ain't Got Nothing

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Trey Johnson

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1607 Albert Pike Road, Suite S

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1221 ½ E. Broadway St.

(501) 354-8937

6:30 p.m.: Kordsmeier

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



