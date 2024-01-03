LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Folk duo Still on the Hill at Hibernia Irish Tavern

THURSDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Brian Mullens
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, David Lee Morris
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Cory Fontenot
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Brewski's North
2800 Lakewood Village Drive
(501) 379-8875
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Cory Fontenot
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris and Dylan Rogers host open mic
BENTON
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Roots & Revolt
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8 p.m.: Jimmy Stengel
DARDANELLE
◼️ Front Street Grill
115 S. Front St.
(479) 229-4458
7-10 p.m.: Josey John with Curtis Bland
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Busker
1304 Main St.
(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
9-11 p.m.: EC Haynes of Hindsight Groove
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mr. Lucky
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Mortalus, Direwolf, Sleeping in Circles ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, David Lee Morris, Cliff/Susan late
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
8 p.m.: Townsend
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Nawf of the City Bar & Grill
5107 Warden Road
(501) 612-5669; nawfofthecity.com
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Visionz 24
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Ole Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512
8 p.m.: Bellwood
◼️ Rogue Roundabout
804 Chestnut St.
(501) 358-6500; therogueroundabout.com
6-8 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
◼️ The Electric Strawberry
500 W. Grand Ave.
(501) 621-4133
4-7 p.m.: Jonivan Jones
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Natalie Shunk
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society
224 Franklin Ave.
(870) 269-8575
7-9 p.m.: Last Call (Sharon)
TEXARKANA
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: Case Hardin
WARD
◼️ Ward Country Dance
Arkansas 319 & Hickory Street
(501) 605-3251
7-10 p.m.: Rewind
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Busker
9-11 p.m.: Mojo Depot
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Joey Barrett
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7:30 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents Still on the Hill ($20; $15 military/services; $10 students with ID; free for accompanied children under 12).
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2 a.m.: DeFrance
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Songs of Les Miles featuring Living Sacrifice, with Munkythumb, and members of Skreem, Alcatraz, Diamond Romeo, Fiat Lux, Mr. Meaner, Jet 420, Land of Mines, Dark from Day One, Three Speed ($10)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: Spacebass, with Oh Losha!!, Clay-Doh, and P for Parker ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, David Lee Morris, Cliff/Susan late
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
8-11 p.m.: Brooke Martin
BEEBE
◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769
1405 E. Center St.
(501) 882-7769
8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Roots to Branches
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Aaron Owens
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Mr. Lucky
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dirty Lindsey, with Rebels in Rehab
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
160 Temperance Hill Road
(501) 525-1616
5-9 p.m.: Rockey Don Jones
◼️ Frontier Club
2700 Central Ave.
(501) 620-4000
6 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & Danger Zone
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society
7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ'S Sports Grill & Bar
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887
8 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain ($5)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
7:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
MORRILTON
◼️ Sierra Tavern
1110 W. Broadway
(207) 680-2163
3-6 p.m.: Amber Violet
MONDAY
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
6 p.m.: Puddinhead
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Ain't Got Nothing
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Trey Johnson
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina
1607 Albert Pike Road, Suite S
(501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1221 ½ E. Broadway St.
(501) 354-8937
6:30 p.m.: Kordsmeier
