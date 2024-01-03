Locating, identifying son’s remains an answer to mother’s prayer

HOT SPRINGS -- After months of searching, Jessica Ellis' prayers were answered recently when the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory confirmed that remains found Dec. 16 off Arkansas 7 were those of her son, Amir Isaiah Ellis, who had been missing since May.

"It's mixed feelings, it's what we've been praying for, so I'm thankful, but there's just so many mixed feelings," Jessica Ellis told The Sentinel-Record. "I don't think I was completely ready for the prayer to be answered, although that's been my only prayer."

Calling the Crime Lab several times over the Christmas holiday, she finally got the answers she was looking for Thursday, making an announcement on Facebook to her page with almost 5,000 followers.

Prior to the discovery, after months of organizing weekly searches in the Jessieville area since her son disappeared in May, Jessica Ellis had already tried for some small level of closure with a candlelight vigil on Nov. 19 at First Lutheran Church.

Now, she is thinking about funeral arrangements, hoping to bury her son soon.

"I should feel more happy about it, I guess, but I'm just not there yet," she said.

Ellis also expressed gratitude to "Amir's Army," made up of volunteers and law enforcement personnel who spent hours scouring heavily wooded areas, at times in sweltering heat, whenever she put out a request for help in locating her son on social media.

The weekly searches drew hundreds of people from across the country this summer, including the Quapaw Nation Emergency Management K9 search team, members of the Garland County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Hot Springs Police Department.

"I just can never thank Amir's Army enough," she said. "I can never thank the community enough. Saying thank you doesn't feel like enough, because they have done so much and they have been such a big support system to me."

With some more paperwork to do, she said she is focused on "helping Amir, letting him rest in peace, and making sure additional charges are added. And just trying to find a new normal."

Three teen suspects were arrested on May 27 in Fort Smith in connection with the kidnapping of Amir Ellis.

Nathaniel Allen Speed, 18, of Hot Springs, Alexia Tamaara Chambers, 18, who is reportedly homeless, and a minor whose name has not been released were each charged with a felony count of kidnapping, punishable by up to life in prison. Speed and Chambers are being held in the Garland County jail on $1 million bonds.

While she got the answers she was looking for, nothing could have prepared Jessica Ellis for how painful it would be.

"It is a blessing," she said. "It is a miracle. It's what I wanted. It's what we all prayed for. Again, I'm so, so thankful that I no longer have to wonder where he is, without a doubt I'm thankful for that. I'm just hurt. It just hurts more than I thought it would, more than I ever could have imagined."