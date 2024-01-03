LR Hall gets hot, rumbles past PA

After Little Rock Hall's 68-48 conference victory at Pulaski Academy on Tuesday night in Little Rock, Warriors Coach John Coleman said his team had periods in which it did not play well.

But a stretch from late in the second quarter to the end of the third was not one of them.

Trailing 22-19 with 2:11 left in the second quarter, the Warriors closed the half with a 5-0 run when they forced four Bruins turnovers and grabbed a 24-22 lead at halftime.

It got better in the third quarter.

The Warriors (6-3, 2-2 4A-5) finished off a 20-0 run to start the second half and built a 41-22 lead before the Bruins (5-3, 3-1) stopped the run with a free throw with 2:48 left. Using full-court pressure, Hall forced four turnovers and held Pulaski Academy to 0-of-11 shooting during the run.

"I thought at times we had shown some improvement, and saw some maturity as a really young team,'' Coleman said.

"The third quarter has actually been our Achilles heel this year. We have lost five games and four of the five we lost we are practically leading by double figures in each and every game. The third quarter has just killed us. It was rough on us, so tonight and the last two games, our third quarter has been a whole lot better."

While the Warriors' defense was dominant after halftime, the offense picked up as well. After shooting 6 of 20 in the first half, Hall was 8 of 15 in third quarter, including a stretch to open the quarter in which the Warriors were 5 of 6.

Leading 48-32 going into the fourth quarter, Hall maintained at least a 14-point advantage (60-46 with 3:19 left) for the rest of the game.

For the game, the Warriors' pressure forced 23 turnovers and the Bruins were just 9 of 31 from the field, including 3 of 15 in the third quarter.

"Pulaski Academy has always been a hard place for play for us even with some of our better teams,'' Coleman said. "One thing we try to do is control the tempo and we were just trying to speed the game up at times and at times we were able to do that [with defensive pressure]."

Jeremy Randolph led Hall with 24 points, including 15 in the second half. Landen Hill, a 6-4 sophomore, added 14 points and Shaah Rahmaan 13.

Pulaski Academy was led by K J Colen with 13 points and freshman Vatan Paydak with nine. Connor Coldren and Nate Thomas scored eight each.

GIRLS

PULASKI ACADEMY 73,

LR HALL 43

Madison Sanders led the way with 19 points and Randy Stewart added 15 as Pulaski Academy defeated Little Rock Hall.

AK Nichols added seven points and Caroline Scurlock six.

Hall was led by Mallory Moore with 17 and Tanya Hughes with 16. Niya Parker scored eight.

PA led 17-7 after one quarter and 36-16 at halftime.