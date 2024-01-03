Maumelle breaks free from eStem in fourth

Maumelle was without one of its top players Tuesday night, but the Hornets made enough plays in the second half to turn back eStem.

A three-point play by Malik McGuire with late in the fourth quarter led to a finishing burst as Maumelle slipped past the Mets 67-53 at the Arkansas School for the Deaf Gymnasium in Little Rock.

McGuire finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks for Maumelle (7-9, 2-1 5A-Central), which played with starting forward Markalon Rochell. The junior sat with out with an injury, but the Hornets got contributions from others to compensate for his absence.

Jacob Lanier also scored 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds, and Jordan Harris ended with 10 points for Maumelle.

Justin May led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists for eStem (7-17, 0-3), which was coming off a strong runner-up showing a week ago in the Wildcat Classic at Little Rock's Episcopal Collegiate. The Mets also put up a stiff fight against the Hornets.

Maumelle led 14-11 after the first quarter but held eStem to one field goal -- a layup from Xaveir Walker -- in the second quarter to move ahead 27-14 at halftime. The Hornets pushed their advantage to as much as 43-26 in third quarter before the Mets made a mad dash to get close.

A three-pointer from May started a 25-15 run for the Mets. Kingston Alexander hit a three-pointer to cut Maumelle's lead to 58-51 with 1:20 left in the game. But Lanier found McGuire inside for a bucket, plus a foul, on the following possession to begin a 9-2 rally to ice the win for the Hornets.

-- Erick Taylor