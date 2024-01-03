Menendez accused of aiding Qatar royal

NEW YORK -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez publicly supported the government of Qatar and enabled a member of the Qatari royal family, a principal in a company with ties to the government of Qatar, to invest tens of millions of dollars in a New Jersey businessman's real estate project, a rewritten indictment alleged Tuesday.

The superseding indictment in Manhattan federal court did not identify the member of the Qatari royal family but said the individual was the principal of the Qatari Investment Co., an investment fund. Menendez, D-N.J., already was charged with wielding his political influence to secretly advance Egypt's interests.

The indictment said the Qatari investor eventually negotiated a multimillion-dollar investment finalized in 2023 in the real estate project planned by Fred Daibes, one of three businessmen charged in the indictment along with the 70-year-old senator and his wife. All have pleaded not guilty.

Adam Fee, a lawyer for Menendez, said in a statement that the new allegations "stink of desperation."

"Despite what they've touted in press releases, the government does not have the proof to back up any of the old or new allegations against Senator Menendez. What they have instead is a string of baseless assumptions and bizarre conjectures based on routine, lawful contacts between a Senator and his constituents or foreign officials. They are turning this into a persecution, not a prosecution," he said.

The indictment contains new details about the relationship between Menendez and Daibes, a powerful New Jersey real estate developer. Daibes already faced federal fraud charges when he was arrested in September for allegedly paying bribes -- including envelopes stuffed with thousands of dollars in cash and gold bars worth more than $120,000 -- to Menendez, a longtime friend.

No new charges were added to the latest version of an indictment that already charged Menendez in a bribery conspiracy that allegedly enriched the senator and his wife with a luxury car besides the cash and gold. The allegations involving Qatar occurred from 2021 through 2023, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Menendez accepted cash and gold bars in exchange for seeking to induce the Qatari fund to invest with Daibes, including by taking actions favorable to the government of Qatar.

The indictment said that while the Qatari Investment Co. was considering its investment in the real estate development owned by Daibes, Menendez made multiple public statements supporting the government of Qatar and then provided them to Daibes so he could share them with the Qatari investor and a Qatari government official.

In one August 2021 instance, the indictment said, Menendez used an encrypted messaging application to send Daibes the text of a press release in which he praised the government of Qatar, before texting Daibes: "You might want to send to them. I am just about to release."

Two months later, Menendez and his wife returned from a trip to Qatar and Egypt and were picked up at the airport by Daibes' driver, the indictment said. The next day, it added, Menendez performed an internet search for "how much is one kilo of gold worth."

The Qatari Investment Co. signed a letter of intent to enter a joint venture with a company controlled by Daibes in May 2022, the indictment said. Thereafter, it added, Daibes gave Menendez at least one gold bar.

Information for this article was contributed by Jake Offenhartz and Mike Catalini of The Associated Press.