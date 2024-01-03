The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in midtown Manhattan early New Year's Day has been identified as actress Carrie Bernans. Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth and is in a great deal of pain following the crash Monday near Penn Station, her mother posted to Instagram. Bernans' publicist did not immediately return a message left Tuesday seeking comment. Police said a 44-year-old man was fleeing officers at about 1:30 a.m. when he drove onto the sidewalk and injured several pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. The driver was arrested on charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated. Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in "Black Panther" and performed stunts in the musical version of "The Color Purple" released last month.

The bloom is off the final rose for "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo, who found love on the reality dating show. Court records show that Abasolo filed to end their marriage Tuesday. He cited irreconcilable differences for the breakup and his filing in Los Angeles Superior Court says the pair separated Sunday. "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo said in a statement posted to his Instagram account. "Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go." After competing on Season 21 of "The Bachelor," Lindsay gained fame as the first Black lead on any iteration of "The Bachelor" franchise when she was picked as "The Bachelorette" in 2017. She chose Abasolo as her winning suitor and they married in August 2019. Lindsay, an attorney and author, recently left her correspondent position at entertainment news show "Extra." Abasolo is a chiropractor who has adopted the moniker "Dr. Abs." The pair have no children together. Abasolo is seeking spousal support from Lindsay and wants her to pay his attorneys' fees. The filing does not indicate the couple has a prenuptial agreement on how their assets should be divided.