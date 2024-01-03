New Year’s Eve crashes kill 2

Two men, one of south Texas and another of North Little Rock, died in separate daytime crashes on New Year's Eve, according to the the Arkansas State Police listings of fatal crashes in the state.

In the first crash, at 10:23 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County west of Malvern, Adrian Valladarez, 67, of Rio Hondo, Texas, died after he crashed his Volvo into the rear of a Kenworth truck driven by Khalid Hussein, 66, of Wylie, Texas, according to police.

Valladarez then entered the inside lane and crashed into a Honda driven by Traci Mayers, 55, of Las Cruces, N.M., police said. The three vehicles skidded off the roadway and crashed into the roadside treeline, according to the crash report.

The coroner pronounced Valladarez dead at the scene while Hussein and Mayers suffered injuries, police said.

In the second crash, shortly before 1 p.m., on northbound Interstate 530 in rural Jefferson County northwest of Pine Bluff, Cantress Wine, 38, of North Little Rock, failed to maintain control of his Chevrolet in the left lane and crashed into a Toyota and a Hyundai traveling in the right lane, police said. Wine's vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and came to a rest on the driver's side, according to the crash report.