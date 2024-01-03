Cal-Maine reaches

deal on Tyson plant

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has reached a deal to purchase the recently closed Tyson Foods Inc. broiler plant in Dexter, Mo.

Cal-Maine, the nations largest producer and distributor of fresh eggs, reached an agreement to acquire the broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill, and expects to close the transaction in its third fiscal quarter, according to a company news release.

"We are pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the assets of Tyson's former broiler processing facility in Dexter," Sherman Miller, Cal-Maine's president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

The new ownership plans to convert the plant into an egg-grading facility and anticipates future expansion and to enter into agreements with some of Tyson's former contract farmers.

The Dexter plant's closure resulted in leaving 683 workers without jobs at the end of last year. The closure came as Tyson closed two other plants, one in Arkansas and another in Missouri, which had employed more than 2,500 between the three of them.

According to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release, the company will be investing $13 million and creating approximately 96 jobs in Dexter.

Tyson Foods shares rose $1.78, or 3.3%, to close Tuesday at $55.53.

-- Dylan Sherman

LR chamber seeks

small firm nominees

The Little Rock Regional Chamber announced Tuesday it is accepting nominations for the 6th annual Small Business Impact Awards, presented by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The awards honor small businesses for contributing to the region's economy and community.

There are five categories: Small Business of the Year, Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Love Little Rock, Health & Wellness Small Business of the Year and Community Impact of the Year. Nominations close Jan. 12.

Top businesses will be recognized at a luncheon on May 9. Details for nominations are available at littlerockchamber.com. Nominated businesses do not have to be members of the chamber.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index declines

slightly at '24 start

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 926.60, down 1.55.

"U.S. Stocks sold off on Tuesday, in this year's first trading day, after a strong 2023 as some investors take another look at their interest rate and economic outlook for the coming year," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of America's Car-Mart fell 8.9% and P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. shares fell 1.1%. Walmart shares rose 1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.