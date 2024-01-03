On the gas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team is picking up the pace heading into SEC play.

With a combined 189 points against Abilene Christian and North Carolina-Wilmington the previous two games, the Razorbacks had their highest-scoring back-to-back performances of the season.

Arkansas, which opens SEC play against No. 25 Auburn at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Walton Arena, beat Abilene Christian 83-73 and UNC-Wilmington 106-90.

The previous scoring high in back-to-back games for the Razorbacks (9-4) was 179 points when they opened the season by beating Alcorn State 93-59 and Gardner-Webb 86-68.

Prior to playing Abilene Christian on Dec. 21 in the final game before a Christmas break, Arkansas had its two lowest-scoring games of the season in losing to No. 11 Oklahoma 79-70 in Tulsa and hanging on to beat Lipscomb 69-66 in North Little Rock.

"We've been showing a lot of NBA clips pre-practice just of teams running, teams playing with pace, teams moving the basketball, sharing the ball," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, a former NBA coach with Golden State and Sacramento, said after the UNC-Wilmington game. "We had to do that a couple of years ago around this time."

Musselman said after the Oklahoma game that the Razorbacks began working on a secondary fastbreak they had used in previous seasons.

"We have a term called 'race it up the floor,' " Musselman said on his radio last month. "My belief is as a point guard you should get the ball up the floor and across half court as quick as you possibly can.

"And then you can always back it out, survey the floor, see what's there before you get into a half-court set.

"Unfortunately, there are players in the habit of looking over at the bench after a made basket, waiting for a play call.

"We'd rather not do that, which is why we got back to putting our opportunity break in so the ball could get pitched up the sideline, point guard goes through a backdoor cut into a pick-and-roll, then we're in our open offense."

Musselman said the secondary break Arkansas added was a staple of the San Antonio Spurs' offense for years with point guard Tony Parker, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

"For whatever reason we did not put that offense in right away," Musselman said. "I think that's helped us, just the point guard kicking ahead."

Keyon Menifield, a sophomore transfer from Washington, has taken over as Arkansas' primary point guard since being declared eligible by the NCAA on Dec. 15.

In three games, Menifield is averaging 15 points and 3 assists in 27.8 minutes. He made his first start against UNC-Wilmington and had a career-high 32 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 35 minutes, earning SEC Player of the Week honors.

"When we play fast-paced, it's harder for teams to get back on defense," Menifield said. "So we've got to keep attacking and pushing the pace and not trying to slow the ball up and let them set their defense up."

Menifield played the entire second half against Abilene Christian when the Razorbacks outscored the Wildcats 55-38.

"I think we're getting better every single day," Arkansas senior guard Davonte Davis said. "I think the sky's the limit for this team.

"We've struggled. That's fine. We've got to continue to push, and SEC [play] hasn't started. We know that's going to be a challenge not just for us, but for every team.

"The SEC is tough. We're just ready to battle."

Arkansas has scored 164 points in its past 60 minutes and is a plus-38 in that span with Menifield playing.

"He is so quick with the ball," Musselman said. "He's got a great basketball IQ. He sees plays before they happen."

Musselman said he used to watch late-night games Menifield played at Washington. That resulted in Arkansas recruiting Menifield when he went into the transfer portal.

Menifield averaged 10 points and 3.1 assists at Washington and was named to the Pac-12's all-freshman team.

"When you play a game and you're in this [Central] time zone and then you go home, the Pac-12 is what's on," Musselman said. "And I don't know why -- it was really random and weird -- but I kept watching Washington.

"And I kept waking [his wife] Danyelle up and said, 'You've got to watch this guy. Like, he's fun to watch.'

"Then he goes in the portal. We don't really know any of his inner circle, we don't know his high school [coach]. We don't know anybody.

"Probably the most random recruiting ever. Made a phone call, did a Zoom. He and his mom liked us and they basically committed, and then came on a visit after he committed."

Musselman said Menifield is giving the Razorbacks what the coaching staff expected, especially when it comes to helping the offense flow smoothly.

"He just naturally sees plays develop, and we felt that way when we recruited him," Musselman said. "I was kind of amazed as a freshman how he could read the second and third line of the defense.

"He's really good in transition too. He does make us a much different team that plays, with a much different pace."

Arkansas was 6-4 in the 10 games Menifield missed.

"It's too bad we didn't have him for the first segment of games," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. "You could tell what a difference [Menifield makes] with our team when he's in there.

"Our record would be much different with Keyon. But you deal with it. You get better.

"Other guys got the opportunity when Keyon was not available. We've still got to figure out our rotations."

Arkansas had 16 assists on 33 baskets against UNC-Wilmington.

"I think when you're playing out of our secondary break ... that's helped our assists go up," Musselman said. "I think it's helped our scoring go up, when the ball has eyes and you share the game.

"I think we've been sharing the game much better than we did earlier."

Musselman said the second half against Abilene Christian and the UNC-Wilmington game are the best the Razorbacks have played other than their 80-75 victory over No. 14 Duke at Walton Arena on Nov. 29 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

"So I think we are moving and trending in the right direction," Musselman said. "Now, obviously, things change.

"Big game on Saturday against Auburn, and I would expect this place to be absolutely bedlam. I would expect it to be sold out and I would expect incredible energy in the building in Bud Walton next Saturday afternoon.

"Our guys will be excited to play in that environment."