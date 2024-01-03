Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 3, 1924

MALVERN -- Sheriff T. S. Fisher and Deputy Richardson discovered the products of what appears to be one of the largest stills ever operated in Hot Springs county, and destroyed 15,000 gallons of mash stored in 26 barrels and six kegs. It was located in DeRoche township, two miles north of the Arkansas Land and Lumber Company camps, and from indication the still had been moved to another point recently. No arrest were made.

50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1974

mHighway Director Henry Gray said Wednesday changing traffic speed limit signs in Arkansas would cost the state about $100,000. State highway personnel will begin immediately to change the signs on four-lane highways, he said. President Nixon Wednesday signed a bill aimed at forcing all sates to adopt a 55 mile an hour speed limit to conserve energy. States have 60 days to comply or lose federal highway funds.

25 years ago

Jan. 3, 1999

Freezing rain and snow that blanketed Arkansas on New Year's Day moved east Saturday, leaving behind downed power lines, ice-slick roads and thousands of homes without lights. The state's electric companies struggled to restore power to customers left in the dark after ice-laden tree limbs snapped, pulling down power lines with them. Most company spokesmen said they hoped to have most power lines repaired by today, but residents in some rural areas may be without power until Monday or Tuesday.

10 years ago

Jan 3, 2014

Two candidates for lieutenant governor and another gubernatorial candidate Thursday called for Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Darr to resign from office -- two days after Darr balked at Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe's suggestion that he step down. Lieutenant governor candidates Andy Mayberry, an East End Republican, and John Burkhalter, a Little Rock Democrat, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Debra Hobbs of Rogers said Thursday that Darr should tender his resignation. On Monday, Darr agreed to pay an $11,000 fine for 11 violations of state ethics laws and regulations, including the personal use of more than $31,000 in campaign funds. He also was sanctioned for personal use of more than $3, 500 in expenses charged to a state-issued credit card and receiving more than $3,500 in improper travel reimbursements. Darr has said he didn't intentionally take money that he was not entitled to, and blamed inadequate record-keeping and campaign finance reports for the violations. On Tuesday, the state's six-member congressional delegation -- five Republicans and a Democrat -- and gubernatorial candidates Curtis Coleman, a Republican, and Mike Ross, a Democrat, called for Darr's resignation. Darr is taking a few days to weigh his options, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Michael Lamoureux, R-Russellville, who said he spoke on the phone Thursday morning with the lieutenant governor.