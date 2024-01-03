Price cuts give Tesla increase in 4Q sales

DETROIT -- Steep price cuts helped electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. increase its fourth-quarter vehicle sales by almost 20% as electric vehicle sales growth slowed across the industry.

The Austin, Texas, company said Tuesday that it sold 484,507 vehicles worldwide from October through December. That handily beat Wall Street estimates of 473,000 for the quarter, according to data provider FactSet.

For the full year, Tesla said it sold just over 1.8 million vehicles, up 37.7% from 2022 numbers.

Full-year sales numbers fell far short of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's prediction of 50% sales growth in most years. But the company did exceed an internal target for the year of 1.8 million vehicle sales.

Tesla chopped prices in the U.S. multiple times during the year, at times by $20,000 on some of its higher-priced models. Even its lowest-price model, the rear-wheel-drive 3, saw a cut of at least $6,600. Industry analysts expect the price cuts to trim Tesla's profit margins when it reports earnings on Jan. 24 after the markets close.

The increase helped Tesla hold off Chinese powerhouse BYD to keep the title of the world's top seller of electric vehicles. Fast-growing BYD reported a 73% electric vehicle sales increase for last year to 1.57 million.

Electric vehicle sales rankings reflect China's growing clout in the global automotive industry. After catching up with the U.S., South Korea and Germany the last few years, China may soon overtake Japan as the world's largest passenger-car exporter.

While Tesla exceeded its target to deliver 1.8 million vehicles for the year, the carmaker came up well short of an upside scenario Musk touted 12 months ago when he told analysts the company had the potential to produce 2 million cars.

As usual, the bulk of Tesla's sales were its lower-priced Models 3 and Y, with deliveries of 461,538 globally in the fourth quarter. That was up 19% from a year ago. Sales of its other models, mainly the S and X with some new Cybertrucks, grew 34% to 22,969. The company didn't break out sales for individual models.

The company produced nearly 495,000 vehicles for the quarter, about 10,000 more than it delivered.

















During the last year, Tesla has lost market share to rivals like General Motors, Hyundai, Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen as they introduced more electric vehicles. Tesla accounts for half the electric cars sold in the United States. In 2022, Tesla accounted for two-thirds of the market.

Rivian said Tuesday that it sold nearly 14,000 vehicles in the last three months of the year. That number was up substantially from a year earlier but down about 10% from the third quarter.

In China, the largest market for electric cars, Tesla faces intense competition from BYD and other Chinese automakers. In Europe, Volkswagen and its Audi and Skoda divisions sell more electric vehicles than Tesla, although the Tesla Model Y is by far the bestselling model on the Continent, according to data compiled by Schmidt Automotive Research.

In the United States, people interested in buying an electric car had a strong incentive to take delivery before the end of the year because of new rules intended to cut China out of the supply chain.

Tesla had warned on its website that the two least expensive versions of its Model 3 sedan would no longer qualify for $7,500 federal tax credits after Dec. 31. The cars have batteries made in China. Germany and some other European countries have also rolled back subsidies for electric vehicle buyers.

Tesla and other carmakers may also benefit from lower interest rates in the new year. Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will start to ratchet down rates as inflation cools.

Shares of Tesla fell 6 cents, or 0.02%, to close Tuesday at $248.42.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press, Jack Ewing of The New York Times and Dana Hull of Bloomberg News (WPNS).