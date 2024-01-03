Razorbacks expected to hire former Petrino assistant as WR coach

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas is expected to hire Missouri State co-offensive coordinator Ronnie Fouch to serve as wide receivers coach, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

Fouch's move was first reported by 247Sports. Fouch was an assistant with the Bears under new Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino from 2020-22.

Fouch played at Washington before transferring to Indiana State to finish his career as one of the top quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Fouch would replace Kenny Guiton, the three-year Arkansas assistant who left last month to join Coach Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin.

Fouch first joined Petrino at Missouri State as a running backs in 2020. He moved to a co-offensive coordinator’s role in 2023 under Coach Ryan Beard after Petrino left to become offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Fouch has also served as recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator during his stint in Springfield, Mo.

Prior to his time at Missouri State, Fouch served as a football recruiting specialist at Georgia State (2013-15), an offensive quality control assistant at Louisville under Petrino from 2015-18, and quarterbacks coach for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football (2018-19).