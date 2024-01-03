Russia’s seaborne crude exports surge

Russia's seaborne crude exports ended the year on a high, as four-week average shipments climbed to the highest since early November and weekly flows jumped to the most since July.

About 3.46 million barrels a day of crude were shipped from Russian ports in the four weeks to Dec. 31, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show. That was up by 230,000 barrels a day from the period to Dec. 24. The more volatile weekly average jumped by 560,000 barrels a day to 3.78 million.

Four-week average crude shipments were about 120,000 barrels a day below their May-June level -- the baseline used by Moscow for the reduction in combined crude and product exports it has pledged to its partners in the OPEC cartel.

Russia has said it will deepen its oil export cuts to 500,000 barrels a day below the May-June average during the first quarter of 2024, after Saudi Arabia said it would prolong its unilateral one-million-barrel-a-day supply reduction and several other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to make further output curbs. The Russian cut will be shared between crude shipments, which will be reduced by 300,000 barrels a day, and refined products, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

For December, the reduction was set at 300,000 barrels a day, spread across both crude and refined products in undefined proportions. That complicates assessments of whether Russia is meeting the commitment to its OPEC partners.

About 1.7 million barrels a day of Russia's crude exports pass through the Red Sea, where merchant vessels are increasingly coming under attack from Houthi rebels in Yemen. Tankers carrying Moscow's oil are unlikely to be targeted, but that doesn't rule out the risk of a ship carrying Russian supplies being hit by mistake.

Shipments of Russia's Sokol crude to India, which takes most of the cargoes of that grade, have faltered. Five out of six ships heading for the ports of Paradip and Vadinar came to a halt in December. Five are now heading back through the Strait of Malacca, though they continue to show their Indian destinations. The sixth remains idle off Sri Lanka.

Four more cargoes of Sokol crude have been loaded onto ships that are also showing destinations in India. Of those, one is anchored east of Singapore, one is idling west of the Philippines and the other two were last seen close to the South Korean port of Yeosu, where they loaded the cargoes via ship-to-ship transfer.

Russia's oil processing slipped again in late December. More storm warnings for the Black Sea curtailed operations at the Tuapse plant, which ships the bulk of the fuel it produces abroad via the Black Sea.

The Kremlin's four-week revenues from oil export duties rose to their highest level for the year. Russia has scrapped oil export duties effective from the start of 2024, with oil producers set to pay higher output taxes.