SEC D-lineman expected to visit Razorbacks

Arkansas is expected to host an SEC defensive lineman for an official visit.

Texas A&M defensive tackle transfer Isaiah Raikes is expected to arrive in Fayettevile on Thursday afternoon and leave Friday.

Raikes, 6-2 and 320 pounds, had 17 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 deflected pass in 12 games as a senior this season. He had 2 tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the Aggies’ win over Arkansas.

He played in 42 games and had 43 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in four seasons.

Rivals rated Raikes a 4-star recruit and the No. 15 defensive lineman in the nation for the 2020 class as a senior at St. Augustine Prep in New Jersey as a senior.

Albany defensive line transfer Anton Juncai, 6-3, 274 pounds, is also expected to visit the Hogs Thursday and Friday.