State Police identify man killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday

The Arkansas State Police identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Little Rock.

Aaron T. Watson, 35, of Hot Springs was the suspect who was killed following a high-speed chase from Benton to Little Rock.

State police were notified by the Saline County Sheriff's Office around 2:04 p.m. that the sheriff's office was in pursuit of a white 1996 BMW driven by Watson, who was traveling on the Interstate 30 service road near the 128-mile marker in Benton.

A trooper ended the pursuit by employing a tactical vehicle intervention, also known as a precision immobilization technique or PIT maneuver, on I-30 near the University Avenue exit.

Watson was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and was driving a vehicle with fictitious plates, according to a state police press release.

The troopers and Benton police officers involved in the incident were not injured, the release said.

An investigative file will be given to the prosecuting attorney in order to determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law, the state police said.

Cindy Murphy, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said in a text to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that she did not think the trooper's identity would be released until the investigation was completed.