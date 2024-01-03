Terps’ coach touts Boilermakers as best ‘by far’

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue dominated from the start at Maryland.

Edey had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Boilermakers cruised past the Terrapins 67-53 on Tuesday night to snap their 19-game home winning streak.

"By far the best team in the country. It's not even close," Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said. "You look at their schedule, who they've played, where they've played, it's the best team in the country. But for them to come in here and do this to us on our home court, that should be a little bit of an eye-opener for everybody."

The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) won their sixth straight and for the first time at Maryland since 2017. Although the Terps (9-5, 1-2) hung tough defensively for a while, they couldn't overcome the shooting woes.

The Boilermakers took an 8-0 lead and forced Maryland to take an early timeout. The Terps managed 19 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at the break. Then Purdue quickly pushed the lead to 22 in the second.

"We really weren't that good, especially in the first half offensively," Boilermakers Coach Matt Painter said. "We simplified what we did. The way they change defense and the way they do things, we didn't run as much stuff tonight."

Only Oral Roberts and Boise State (21 each) had longer home winning streaks than Maryland entering the game, but the Terps went down at Xfinity Center for the first time since December 2022 against UCLA. Maryland also had an overall five-game winning streak snapped.

Jahmir Young scored 26 points for the Terps, the only Maryland player with more than nine. The poor shooting by Maryland was across the board -- 33% from the field, 5 of 22 from three-point range and 6 of 11 on free throws.

"We missed seven wide-open threes in the first half. I don't know how much more we can do when you get a wide-open shot," said Willard, whose team reached the NCAA Tournament last season and won a game there but is having a hard time building on that. "I'll try to put a new play in to get a wide, wide, wide open shot. Maybe that will help."

Braden Smith scored 14 points for Purdue and Lance Jones added 11.

NO. 4 UCONN 85, DePAUL 56

STORRS, Conn. -- Cam Spencer scored 20 points to lead UConn to its 17th straight win over DePaul.

The transfer from Rutgers shot 7 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from three-point range. Alex Karaban added 17 points for the Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East).

Da'Sean Nelson scored 19 points and Elijah Fisher had 17 for DePaul (3-10, 0-2).

No. 5 TENNESSEE 87, NORFOLK STATE 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points and had four assists to lead Tennessee past Norfolk State.

Dalton Knecht scored 15 and Tobe Awaka had 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Volunteers (10-3) won their sixth straight game and 10th straight home game dating to last season.

The Spartans (9-7) were led by Jamarii Thomas with 15 points.

No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 70, PITTSBURGH 57

PITTSBURGH -- Armando Bacot had 16 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis added 15 points and 4 assists, and North Carolina (10-3, 2-0 ACC) pulled away for the victory over Pittsburgh (9-5, 0-3).

Bub Carrington led the Panthers with 20 points.

No. 9 ILLINOIS 96, NORTHWESTERN 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Marcus Domask scored 32 points and had a team-high six assists to lead No. 9 Illinois over Northwestern.

Justin Harmon had 20 points, Quincy Guerrier scored 14 and Coleman Hawkins had 13 for the Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten). Boo Buie led the Wildcats (10-3, 1-1) with 20 points.

NO. 14 DUKE 86, SYRACUSE 66

DURHAM, N.C. -- Mark Mitchell scored 18 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and Jared McCain finished with 18 points to lead No. 14 Duke over Syracuse.

Duke (10-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made all eight three-point attempts after halftime and finished by shooting 75% from the field in the second half.

Maliq Brown had 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Judah Mintz added 18 points for Syracuse (10-4, 1-2)

NO. 17 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 79, EAST CAROLINA 64

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin each scored 20 points and Florida Atlantic shook off a slow start to beat East Carolina in the Owls' debut American Athletic Conference game.

Bryan Greenlee scored 13 off the bench and Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls (11-3, 1-0). Brandon Johnson scored 15 for East Carolina (7-7, 0-1).

NO. 18 BAYLOR 98, CORNELL 79

WACO, Texas -- Ja'Kobe Walter scored 23 points and had a team-high nine rebounds, fellow freshman Yves Missi added 16 points while making all eight of his shots and 18th-ranked Baylor christened the brand-new Foster Pavilion with a win over Cornell.

Missi scored the first points in the Bears' new home when the 7-footer from Cameroon made a short jumper 30 seconds into the game. After Sean Hansen made a three-pointer on Cornell's initial shot, Walter put Baylor (11-2) ahead to stay in its nonconference finale with a jumper.

RayJ Dennis had 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Bears.

The Bears moved about a mile from the Ferrell Center, where the 2021 national champions won 401 games over 35 years.

Nazir Williams had 17 points to lead Cornell (10-3).

No. 21 WISCONSIN 83, IOWA 72

MADISON, Wis. -- Tyler Wahl scored a season-high 19 points, Steven Crowl had 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) beat Iowa (8-6, 0-3).

NO. 25 AUBURN 88, PENN 68

AUBURN, Ala. -- Johni Broome had 22 points and 12 rebounds and nearly matched his season total for three-pointers in leading No. 25 Auburn over Penn on Tuesday night.

Chad Baker-Mazara had a season-high 16 points and K.D. Johnson scored 13, both off the bench for the Tigers (11-2). Denver Jones finished with 12 points.

The 6-10 Broome, who was 4 of 22 from three-point range coming into the game, hit 3 of 4.

Sam Brown led Penn (8-7) with 20 points.