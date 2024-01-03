UNDER THE RADAR: Benton’s Walter Hicks

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Benton’s Walter Hicks.

Class: 2025

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-0, 220 pounds

Interest: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and in-state Division II programs

Maxes: 355-pound bench press, 600-pound squat and 275-pound power clean

Stats: As a junior, Hicks had 104 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble and 4 recovered fumbles, including a 17-yard and 36-yard scoop and score. As a sophomore, he had 126 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble for a 66 yard-score and 1 interception return for a 90-yard touchdown.

Coach Brad Harris on Hicks:

“Walter is a strong kid that has a great nose for the ball. He is a tackling machine, he is really good in our run fits, he doesn't miss many tackles. He also has great instincts in the pass game. He does a good job in getting in passing windows. He has good length for a 6-foot player. He runs in the low 4.7s in the 40.”



