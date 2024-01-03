Youngest son, grandfather survive Michigan explosion that killed four of Monticello family Fundraisers for care underway

Funds set up for them after Michigan blast kills 4 Monticello family members

Today at 3:00 a.m.

by Aaron Gettinger

Submitted photo of Hope Bragg and Don Bragg recruiting for the Arkansas Archeological Society at “Our Festival” in Monticello, Arkansas; August 22, 2022, taken by Dr. Matthew P. Rooney

A Monticello teenager and his grandfather survived the Dec. 30 explosion of the grandfather's house in Northfield Township, Mich., police said Tuesday.

The blast killed the teen's father, mother and two older siblings.

At