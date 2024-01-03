Zebras turn up defensive pressure in win

PINE BLUFF -- A dominant defensive performance allowed Pine Bluff's boys to start the new year with a victory Tuesday night.

The Zebras defeated Hot Springs Lakeside 57-30 to remain undefeated in conference play.

Pine Bluff (11-3, 4-0 in 5A-South) led 45-16 after the third quarter and by as much as 53-21 in the fourth. The Rams made a late 9-2 run but never threatened in the second half.

Deriyon Graydon led Pine Bluff with 12 points. The junior forward said the Zebras came into this game focused on defense.

"Just followed the game plan," Graydon said. "Took care of what we need to take care of. Took care of the ball, slowed the turnovers down. Came out with the [win]. Followed our defensive scheme. Coach [Billy Dixon] got a great defensive scheme. Everybody do [their] job. Everybody play in [their] spot."

Lakeside (10-6, 1-3) finished without a double-digit scorer. Sam Trusty, a junior, led the Rams with eight points. A.J. Howard scored five, all in the first quarter.

After Graydon, Randy Emerson Jr. scored nine points for Pine Bluff. JaiKori Phillips and Jamaal Hickman each added eight.

Pine Bluff played without typical starter Courtney Crutchfield. Dixon said the Zebras believe they can win no matter who may be out, something they showed Tuesday.

"Last year, we couldn't say that, because without Jordon Harris, we didn't win," Dixon said. "[Crutchfield] can bring us 30 a night, but if you share the ball and move it and spread it around, you still can get 30. You just may have to get it from three, four other people combined."

The Zebras led 11-5 after the first quarter but started pulling away in the second. The Rams finally reached double digits in the final minute of the first half, after which Pine Bluff led 24-11.

Pine Bluff began the second half on an 11-0 run as the Zebras finally got clicking offensively. Phillips and Braylen Hall combined to score most of the points during the run. Lakeside didn't score until making a free throw with 4:20 remaining in the third and didn't score from the field until roughly the 2:33 mark.

The only conference game Pine Bluff lost last season was at home to Lakeside. Graydon said the Zebras remembered coming into this game.

"We came in with a chip on our shoulder," Graydon said. "Statement game, for real. Statement game. We knew we had to get this one."

Girls

HS Lakeside 74,

Pine Bluff 58

Guard Amelia Rogers led Lakeside (9-6, 4-0) with 35 points. During the break between the third and fourth quarters, her coaches presented her with a special ball for passing 1,000 career points during the game. She did not play in the fourth quarter.

Madison Coakes led the Fillies (1-9, 0-4 in 5A-South) with 25 points, and Taniya Jackson added 16.

"This is what Madison can do every night," Pine Bluff Coach Trena Green said. "She just has to come mentally focused and do what she does. She's a phenomenal passer. She can play inside, and that's what she does. So, we need to see that more consistently from her."

Lakeside led 12-2 early, but the Fillies responded with an 11-4 run, forcing a Lady Rams timeout. Lakeside led 20-14 after the first quarter.

Two baskets by Coakes trimmed the deficit to 27-22, but Lakeside finished the half strong and led 32-23 at halftime after Rogers drew a foul and hit two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Pine Bluff kept the game as close as 37-30 in the third quarter before the Lady Rams pulled away with a 16-2 run. Rogers scored nine points during the stretch with two assists.