Abortion amendment language again rejected by Arkansas’ attorney general

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Thursday rejected the Arkansans for Limited Government committee's second version of proposed ballot language for a constitutional amendment that would overhaul the state's restrictive abortion law.

The Republican attorney general said in a letter to Steven Nichols of Little Rock that he rejected the latest proposed popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment.

Arkansas' current law bans abortions except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

Certifying the proposed constitutional amendment's popular name and ballot title would clear the way for the Arkansans for Limited Government committee to begin collecting signatures of registered voters in an effort to qualify the proposed amendment for the 2024 general election ballot.

Sponsors of proposed constitutional amendments are required to submit 90,704 signatures of registered voters to the Secretary of State's office by July 5, 2024. The total must include signatures from registered voters in at least 50 counties, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Nichols submitted the second proposal to the attorney general's office on Dec. 18 and proposed the Arkansas Abortion Amendment as its popular name for its proposed constitutional amendment.

The first proposal called for the popular name to be the Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare Amendment, but Griffin on Nov. 28 rejected that popular name and the proposed ballot title, citing various issues with four sections of the proposed constitutional amendment and three other additional concerns.

Under the second version of the proposed constitutional amendment, the government of the state of Arkansas, its officers or its political subdivisions "shall not prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion services within 18 weeks of fertilization."

The latest version also states that the government of the state of Arkansas, its officers or its political subdivisions also "shall not prohibit penalize, delay or restrict abortion services in cases of rape, incest in the event of a fatal fetal anomaly, or when abortion services are needed to protect the pregnant female's life or physical health."

In his letter dated Thursday to Nichols, Griffin said that several issues prevented him from certifying the proposed popular name and ballot title in the first proposal and "[y]ou have now resolved all but one of those issues."

A spokesperson for the Arkansans for Limited Goverment committee said Wednesday afternoon that the committee is working on a statement reacting to Griffin's decision.