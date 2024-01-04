Arkansas airport flight cancellation rates below national average

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports 1.2% of the nation's 16.3 million commercial airline flights were canceled in 2023, the lowest rate in a decade for what the Transportation Security Administration says was the busiest-ever year for air travel.

The department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics said Arkansas' two largest airports saw even lower rates of cancellation: 1.18% at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock and 1.02% at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

"Thanks to the tireless work of our nation's aviation safety professionals, millions of travelers were able to fly safely and without disruption last year," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "We are glad to see this 10-year low rate of cancellations, and our Department will continue to take every step to ensure air travel is smooth and safe for passengers in the new year."

Clinton National's 2023 on-time departure rate was 75.5% for 8,718 flights, the most flight operations since 2019's 10,722. The airport's 2023 cancellation rate was 1.18%, down from 2022's 2.06%. Northwest Arkansas' airport's on-time departure rate was 78.64% for 8,620 flights. The airport saw 1.02% of flights canceled last year, down from 2.37% in 2022.

Texarkana Regional Airport saw 2.52% of its 794 flights canceled last year and 14.61% of them delayed. The 2023 on-time departure rate was 82.62%, lower than 2022's 87.32% on-time rate for 812 flights.

Memphis International Airport saw 2% of its 17,179 flights canceled last year and 73.7% on-time performance. At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, 1.93% of 211,681 flights were canceled in 2023, and 75.56% of flights were on time.

National holiday season travel was also smooth this year: 0.8% of flights were canceled from Dec. 17, 2023, through New Year's Day, compared to 8.2% of flights canceled over the same period in 2022.

Much of that was because of a breakdown in Southwest Airlines scheduling system that led the airline to cancel more than 15,000 flights from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30, 2022 amid a winter storm. Operations at Clinton National, the only Arkansas airport Southwest services, were affected.

The Transportation Department release touted the $140 million federal penalty imposed upon Southwest for the crisis in addition to $600 million returned to affected passengers and a requirement that the airline establish a $90-million compensation system for future passengers affected by significant delays and cancellations.