Arkansas’ Cotton endorses Donald Trump’s presidential reelection bid.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has endorsed former President Donald Trump's White House bid, contending "everything has gone to hell" during President Joe Biden's tenure.

"I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden's disastrous policies," Cotton told Fox News on Wednesday.

Trump remains the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary despite facing four criminal cases related to allegations of falsifying business records, taking classified documents from the White House, and actions subverting his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Cotton has dismissed the charges as "pure politics."

"When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous," the senator from Little Rock told Fox News. "With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell: families can't afford groceries, our border is wide open to a full-blown invasion, and our enemies are starting wars everywhere."

"It's time to get our country back on track," Cotton added.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorsed Trump in November. Sanders served as Trump's press secretary from July 2017 to July 2019.

"It's not a question between right versus left anymore. It's normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy," Sanders said. "The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that's why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President."

Cotton made his endorsement with less than two weeks until the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, the first contests of the presidential primary season. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., endorsed Trump on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues his effort to challenge Trump for the Republican Party's nomination.

Hutchinson began his "Return to Normal" tour on Wednesday, which will entail more than 24 campaign events ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

"Iowans have described me as 'normal' in contrast to the crazy rhetoric, conspiracy theories and false promises of some candidates and leaders. Normal is another way of saying we have to return to the basic conservative principles that have guided the Republican party and our country," Hutchinson said in a news release.

"Simple normal ideas like securing our border, balancing our budget, paying our debts, being loyal to our allies and respecting parents' role in education. I have embraced the 'normal' description, and this tour will highlight the need for change in America and that the status quo is not working for most Americans."

Hutchinson supported Trump's policies, but he broke from the president as Trump challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former governor has said the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol -- in which Trump supporters stormed the legislative building in opposition to the certification of the election results -- disqualifies Trump from holding office again.

"Tom has been a long-time ally of Donald Trump, so I understand his endorsement," Hutchinson said Wednesday regarding Cotton's support for Trump.

"We all have a grave concern over our border security, and I am the only candidate with hands-on experience in protecting our border. I understand the border, and even though it is a disaster under President Biden, it was a mess also under President Trump. I know what needs to be done, and I have the ability to work with Congress to provide the resources and changes needed to protect our citizens."

Hutchinson entered the presidential race last April with a lengthy political resume -- including helping lead the Department of Homeland Security's border security efforts during the George W. Bush administration -- but has struggled to gain momentum in early state polling.