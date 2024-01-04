Attacker cuts 4 Japanese train riders

TOKYO -- Police arrested a woman who wielded a knife and injured four passengers inside a train that stopped at Tokyo's electronic town of Akihabara late Wednesday, Japanese media reported.

Police rushed to the scene after a report that a woman was brandishing a knife while the train stopped at the Akihabara station, where four people were injured and taken to a hospital, NHK public television reported.

Police arrested the attacker, identified only as a woman in her 20s, on suspicion of attempted murder, Kyodo News reported. It said at least three men who were stabbed were taken to hospitals.

No other details, including the condition of the injured and a motive for the attack, were available. Police declined to confirm the media reports.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan, which has strict gun control laws and only a handful of gun-related crimes annually. But in recent years, there have been several high-profile cases involving random knife attacks and arson on subways, and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Akihabara is the site of a 2008 vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in which the attacker killed seven people and injured 10 others. He was sentenced to death and executed last year.

Israel blocks removal law till after vote

JERUSALEM -- A law that would make it harder to remove Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office must go into effect only after the next parliamentary elections, the country's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, saying the legislation was clearly crafted for personal reasons.

Israeli legislators passed the law last year as part of the government's contentious legal overhaul plan, which sparked widespread opposition and tore open deep divisions in society. Critics said the law was designed to protect Netanyahu from being deemed unfit to rule over claims of a conflict of interest. He had been working to reshape the justice system while on trial over corruption allegations.

"The personal affairs of the sitting prime minister were not just the motive for legislating the amendment but also the dominant justification for its legislation at the time it was enacted," wrote outgoing Chief Justice Esther Hayut. "The amendment's promoters wanted the amendment to enter into force immediately and that it apply to the sitting prime minister."

The next parliamentary elections are expected in 2026 but could be held before then, meaning Netanyahu is in theory exposed until then to being deemed unfit to serve. However, Israel's attorney general, who historically has had the authority to make that call, hasn't publicly indicated she would.

Colombian troops fired on; cartel blamed

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia -- One soldier was killed and 12 were injured Wednesday in an attack with explosives on a military unit in western Colombia that the army blamed on the notorious Gulf Clan drug cartel.

The attack occurred early Wednesday in a military facility in the municipality of Turbo, about 300 miles northwest of Bogota, Colombia's capital, the Defense Ministry said in a news release.

The ministry attributed the attack to a faction of the Gulf Clan, considered by authorities to be the country's largest active drug cartel. The army has been carrying out operations against the group.

The governor of Antioquia, where Turbo is located, offered a reward of almost $12,800 for information leading to the capture the leader of the faction, identified by authorities as Wilder de Jesús Alcaraz, alias "El Indio."

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has been looking to cement a "total peace" plan in the South American country by negotiating peace agreements with all of its armed groups, including leftists guerrillas and trafficking organizations.

Military copter crash kills 3 in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda -- A Ugandan military helicopter being used in the fight against Islamic extremists in neighboring Congo crashed into a Ugandan house on Tuesday, killing both crew members and a civilian in the building, Uganda's military said.

The cause of the attack helicopter's crash in the western district of Ntoroko near the border is suspected to be bad weather, said Brig Felix Kulayigye, spokesperson for the Uganda People's Defense Forces.

In a statement, Kulayigye said the helicopter was flying to Congo, where Uganda's military is fighting the Allied Democratic Forces, an extremist group allied to the Islamic State organization.

"The crew died heroes as they participated in the struggle to pacify our western frontier of the dreadful ADF," he said.

Several Ugandan military helicopters have crashed in recent years, with the military often blaming bad weather. In September 2022, two military helicopters being used to fight the ADF crashed in eastern Congo, killing 22 Ugandan soldiers.

The ADF has been accused of launching deadly attacks in Uganda targeting civilians. In recent years it also has targeted civilians in remote parts of eastern Congo. It rarely claims responsibility.



