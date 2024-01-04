Benton County Planning Board denies request to use land as quarry site

Benton County residents say it would be eyesore, threat to public safety

Today at 1:03 a.m.

by Tracy Neal

The Benton County Courthouse.

BENTONVILLE -- Several residents spoke out Wednesday against a quarry site near their homes.

The Benton County Planning Board voted 4-2 to deny a request to use land at 12538 Peach Orchard Road as a quarry and borrow pit.

