Bentonville road work will result in three closings from Jan. 12 through May 13

BENTONVILLE -- Portions of three roads in the city will be closed for four months starting next week.

Southeast C, Southeast D and Southeast E streets between Southeast Seventh and Southeast Eighth streets will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 12 for road construction, according to information on the city's website. The roads will remain closed through 7 a.m. May 13.

A map on the city's website shows a detour route starting at the intersection of Southeast Eighth and Southeast C streets and heading west to South Main Street, then going north to Southeast Sixth Street and heading east to Southeast E Street. Detour signs will be place.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone this closing, according to the city. Contact Assistant Street Manager Daniel Clardy at 479-271-3130 for more information.