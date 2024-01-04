Big Squirrel Challenge returns to Arkansas on Jan. 12-13

LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's statewide squirrel-hunting celebration is back for its third year Jan. 12-13, according to a news release.

"AGFC Education Division staff started the Big Squirrel Challenge in May of 2021 at J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozarks Highland Nature Center," said Eric Maynard, interim chief of education for the AGFC. "It was so popular that we expanded it to a statewide event with 12 locations for people to weigh-in their squirrels and win a prize."

The official rules are available at agfc.com/education/2024-big-squirrel-challenge. Teams hunt from noon Jan. 12 through noon Jan. 13 during legal shooting hours to harvest the three largest squirrels they can find.

The release states hunters are welcome to use squirrel dogs or still hunt -- the process of moving slowly and deliberately as a hunter tries to spot game.

"They're welcome to go ahead and harvest their legal limit of 12 per person, but we only weigh the top three at the end of the event, and each squirrel can only be weighed once," Maynard said. "After the weigh-in, all squirrels will be returned to the hunters to enjoy for supper."