Bomb threat at courthouse halts hearing involving Arkansas Board of Corrections





A hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court involving the Arkansas Board of Corrections was halted Thursday morning when the courthouse was evacuated because of a bomb threat.

The plaintiffs in the case -- the Board of Corrections and Board Chairman Benny Magness -- are asking Circuit Court Judge Patricia James to extend a temporary order she issued on Dec. 15 that has blocked the enforcement of Act 185 and portions of Act 659, which were passed during this year's legislative session.

The hearing was stopped 11 minutes after it began. Plaintiffs attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan had just started his opening statement when a bailiff approached the bench and whispered to James, who stopped the hearing and alerted the packed courtroom of the bomb threat. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office and court personnel ordered everyone across the street and deputies cordoned off the area.

According to county officials, the bomb threat was for the Pulaski County Courthouse, Pulaski County Juvenile Court and Pulaski County District Court. There has been no word yet on whether a bomb was found or when, the proceedings will restart.

Act 185 requires the secretary of corrections to serve at the pleasure of the governor and Act 659 will require directors of the department's Divisions of Correction and Community Correction to serve at the pleasure of the secretary.

Act 185 went into effect in July while the sections of Act 659 that were challenged in the lawsuit were slated to go into effect Monday.

Prior to Acts 185 and 659, the secretary of corrections and the aforementioned directors served under the auspices of the Board of Corrections.

The board's lawsuit contends the two laws violate the state constitution's Amendment 33, which was ratified in 1942. The amendment prevents the Legislature and governor from making certain changes to boards or commissions that oversee the state's charitable, penal or correctional institutions, as well as institutions of higher learning.

The defendants in the case are Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri and the Department of Corrections.

The board wants James to convert her temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction, which would stay in place until the resolution of the lawsuit.



