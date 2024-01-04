Browning shelves vaunted BPS

Browning is no longer making its famous Browning Pump Shotgun.

This saddens us because the BPS is one of the best shotguns ever made. A lot of slide-action shotguns have come and gone through the ages, but the BPS forms a superlative triad with the Winchester Model 12 and the Remington 870.

While a pump gun is not in the same class as a fine double, a Grade III or higher Model 12 are heirloom collectibles. My Grade III BPS 16-gauge is in that category. Browning made the Grade III BPS for only one year. If you find one, be prepared to part with some green to own it.

Winchester's Model 12 is the gold standard for pump shotguns. Its parts are milled and hand-fitted. Barrels and receivers have matching serial numbers and are not assumed to be interchangeable. A Model 12 barrel is unique to its receiver.

Remington's 870 is great because of stature, longevity and accomplishment. It is made inexpensively from stamped parts. It is cheap to make and cheap to buy, but it works and it lasts. The 870 prompted Winchester to retire its Model 12 and replace it with a long line of cheaper, short-lived candidates including the Model 1200, 1300, and the latest, the SXP.

We risk sacrilege to say that the BPS is equal to the Model 12. The BPS is very well built. Side by side with an 870, a BPS is clearly better quality. It is tighter. The Medallion -- deeply blued and engraved with elaborate scrollwork and game bird depictions -- is truly artful and is much more lovely to hold and behold than than the Wingmaster, the 870's deluxe version.

High-grade Winchester Model 12s are fancy, but the Grade V Browning Model 12 is the most beautiful of them all. A limited run item, it was made by Miroku, the same company that made the BPS.

Ambidexterity is the BPS's signature feature. It loads and ejects through a single port in the bottom of the receiver, making it equally useful for right-handers and left-handers. It ejects spent shotgun hulls at your feet instead of flinging them off to the sides, making it a good-neighbor gun for hunting in duck blinds.

The gun, including the action, is easy to disassemble and reassemble.

The BPS has clean, straight lines with almost no drop and, keeping with its ambidexterity, a neutral cast. This can make it challenging to shoot initially because you have to work harder to align your eyes. Shooting it is not as effortless as an 870, but you get used to it.

Also, the BPS has its safety on the top rear of the receiver instead of on the trigger housing. It is a more instinctive location. You only need to slide your thumb over the top to engage or disengage the safety.

Browning made the BPS in every major gauge, from .410-bore to 10-gauge. All 12- and 20-gauge models had at least 3-inch chambers. Super magnum 12-gauge models have 3 1/2-inch chambers. It is available in waterfowl hunting trim and turkey hunting trim. A deer hunting model has a rifled barrel with a cantilever scope mount. Browning adorned the BPS with just about every camouflage pattern ever made.

Early models had fixed-bore barrels. Later models had barrels with interchangeable choke tubes. You can replace a fixed bore barrel with a threaded tube barrel.

My 20-gauge deer hunting model with its rifled barrel and a 4X scope is astonishingly accurate to 200 yards. I also bought fixed Modified and Improved Cylinder barrels for it, making it my most versatile firearm.

Truth. A gunmaker discontinues a model as popular and beloved as the BPS for only one reason. It's because the BPS is, like Browning's famous Auto-5, made too well. It lasts too long. The firearms industry requires product churn and turnover to maintain sales. That requires making guns that have shorter lifespans and engineered obsolescence.

Rest assured that Browning will replace the BPS with another pump gun. It will be good for as long as it lasts, but it won't last as long as a BPS. Truth.