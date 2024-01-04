Central Arkansas men 120, Champion Christian 54

MEN

Central Arkansas 120, Champion Christian 54

The Bears closed out their nonconference slate with a win over Champion Christian on Wednesday afternoon at the Farris Center in Conway.

Freshman Tucker Anderson scored the first 13 points for the Bears (4-12) and added an assist to make it 15-2. UCA took a 65-17 lead into halftime over Champion Christian (1-8).

UCA's Carl Daughtery Jr. scored a career-high 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field. Seven Bears reached double figures, led by Daughtery and Anderson's 18. Daniel Sofield had 14, while Ubong Etim, Ibbe Klintman and Masai Olowokere each added 11.

UCA shot 49% from the field and 39.5% from behind the arc, hitting 15 three-pointers. Five players hit two or more shots from deep, including Anderson's four.

The Bears also outscored the Tigers in the paint (56-12), on fastbreak points (35-6) and bench points (47-24). UCA won the rebounding battle 73-27, thanks to 17 by Klintman and 14 by Etim.

A.J. Williams led Champion Christian with 12 points and K.J. Younge added 11.