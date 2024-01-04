CHEAP EATS: Popularly priced hot dogs at Franks





He looked for coins in parking lots.

That didn't make him cheap, that made him sensible.

Some people wouldn't expend the effort to bend down and pick up a penny or a nickel or a dime -- or even a quarter if it rolled away from them. He would. He looked in the streets, curbside where people would get out of their cars and fumble with their keys. There was treasure in the gutter.

He took it home and put it in the mug. When the mug was full, he took it to the bank. Sometimes he gleaned $20 or $30. Some people might sniff at $20 or $30. He didn't.

He had heard about the $1.50 hot dog at Costco. But you had to be a member and he wasn't a joiner and the Costco was way out in west Little Rock where he might be shamed for not driving a late-model SUV. It was not in his comfort zone.

Besides, he wasn't cheap -- he wasn't going to go to all that trouble and expense just to see if the $1.50 hot dog was as good as everyone on the Internet said it was.

In his experience things were never as good as Internet people said they were; he didn't want to get all worked up to the point that even a really good hot dog was a disappointment. He thought maybe the Internet people had a vested interest in keeping the myth of the $1.50 alive because if they didn't they'd be the fool who joined Costco and drove to west Little Rock just to try what was merely an above-average hot dog, considering the price. So they told themselves they had a great hot dog, at a bargain price. That was just human nature.

Maybe someday if he bought a computer or a hearing aid he'd join Costco and the membership fee would pay for itself and he'd try one of those $1.50 hot dogs. Maybe. He was thinking about it.

But cheap hot dogs abound. The roller-grill hot dogs at the Circle K were OK. Sometimes they'd have the Nathan's under the heat lamp in the big Walmart. They were actually so good you didn't need the mustard they didn't offer.

But he wasn't cheap. When he wanted a good hot dog, he went to Franks, where they did not use the drive-up speaker. Where you waited your turn and drove up to the Quikserv window, which in this case was a misnomer because you ordered and sat there until your order was fulfilled, no matter how many cars were waiting in line behind you to order.

The hot dogs at Franks weren't cheap -- but neither was he. They were popularly priced.

He remembered when they moved into the space, about 10 months ago. He was worried if they could make a go of it. Originally it had been a Back Yard Burgers, then for a decade it was a Church's Chicken; now it was Franks, two longtime local restaurant workers trying to make it as entrepreneurs, in a parking lot that houses Kroger, Waffle House and Santo Coyote.

They had an idea -- the menu was limited but with some flair: 10 signature beef hog dogs running $5 and $6, with toppings like sour cream, tortilla chips, nacho cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes.

He liked the straightforward, $5 Yankee Dog (New York-style frank with sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy mustard). They made some concessions to burger eaters, including a chopped beef burger served on a hot dog bun they called the "Bodega Burger." They had honest fries, seasoned with salt and pepper.

He liked Franks.

It wasn't cheap. It was sensible.

Email: pmartin@adgnewsroom.com

Yankee Dog (left) and Blackened dog from Franks (right)





Franks

"Drive Through, Eat In"

Address: 2511 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Cuisine: Hot dogs, burgers

(501) 404-2119; franksofnlr.com







