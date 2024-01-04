College names chief fundraiser

Melissa Hendricks will become the next fundraising leader at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, effective Jan. 9, the community college announced Tuesday.

As vice chancellor of advancement and as executive director of the university's Foundation, Hendricks will oversee all fundraising and private gift administration and special event management. She will also have administrative responsibilities for management of the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater and Windgate Art Gallery.

Hendricks has worked in nonprofit management, fundraising and grant writing. Her most recent job has been Centers for Youth and Families Foundation director in Little Rock since May 2018.

UA-Pulaski Tech Chancellor Summer DeProw cited Hendricks' "extensive track record of success in fundraising" and noted "her deep ties to the central Arkansas business community" as some of the reasons for her selection.

Hendricks has served on the Little Rock Port Authority Board of Directors since 2011, including chairperson from 2018-2020, as well as the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 2018-2020. She also served as Grants and Major Gifts Officer at Pulaski Tech from 2006-2013, before the community college's affiliation with the University of Arkansas System. During that time, she raised $22.3 million through federal and foundation grant funding.

Hendricks has a Master of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and a Bachelor of Science in journalism/public relations at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.