COLUMNIST: Column off the mark

On Dec. 29, this paper published a second ill-considered piece by the writer of an ill-informed piece published on Dec. 16. This time the writer complains that we do not teach modern Hebrew at the University of Arkansas' Middle East Studies Program. We also do not teach Turkish, although Turkey is a major Middle Eastern country. Each MEST program develops concentrations; few cover all the region's languages.

The writer continues to complain about our response to a 2017 invited speaker. An academic can be qualified in one field but not another. The speaker's pamphlet by the David Horowitz Center, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, does not meet academic standards for peer-reviewed scholarship on the field she was to address. For the writer to insinuate that our reason for concern about the speaker was her identity is indecent.

UA administration maintains that we cannot change such names as "Fulbright College" and "King Fahd Center." I avoid using designations that I do not like but cannot change. Although the writer complains about it, "MEST," the abbreviation the UA uses in its catalog, is a correct usage for the Middle East Studies Program.

The writer calls founders of the modern state of Israel "Indigenous." Europeans newly arrived to Palestine, whose ancestors had been living in Europe for centuries despite Europe's horrific levels of antisemitism (unmatched in the Arabic-speaking world), through violent takeover in 1948, imposed a colonial-settler state that marginalized indigenous Jews who had lived there continuously. Among Arabic-speaking Indigenous Jews to experience living in the Zionist state was the family of Iraqi Jewish U.S. academic Ella Shohat, whose writing I recommend.

Again, I ask the writer to consider whether he serves our students with these repeated attempts to discredit his peers. As his UA colleague, I hope that he, instead of engaging in public disservice to our shared community, might communicate with fellow educators in collegiality and decency.

Mohja Kahf, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of English, the Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies Program, and the Middle East Studies Program at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.