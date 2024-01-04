Man arrested following threats targeting Eureka Springs hotels, Fayetteville

A Eureka Springs man was arrested Thursday in connection with bomb threats made earlier in the day to two Eureka Springs hotels and Fayetteville High School, according to a news release from the Eureka Springs Police Department.

The release did not provide the man’s name or age.

Eureka Springs police received a call at about 10:05 a.m. Thursday from an unknown male making bomb threats to the Basin Park and Crescent hotels. The phone number was registered to a Twilio account, according to the release.

Several officers from the Berryville and Green Forest police departments, as well as the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hotels and confirmed no explosive devices were present, the release states.

The Fayetteville Police Department received a call at about 10:07 a.m. from an unknown number —ultimately discovered to have come from Twilio — making a bomb threat at Fayetteville High School, according to the release.

The school went under lockdown for about 45 minutes at the Fayetteville Police Department’s request, School District spokesman Alan Wilbourn said. Sgt. Anthony Murphy, department spokesman, said officers checked the area in response to a threat. No explosive devices were found.

At about 10:22 a.m., the FBI field office in Little Rock contacted Fayetteville police to say a man had called and reported 10 people armed with guns and wearing masks were at the Arvest Bank on the Fayetteville downtown square. Fayetteville officers responded to the bank and found no evidence of an armed robbery, according to the Eureka Springs Police Department news release.

That call came from a phone number belonging to a Eureka Springs resident who police had visited earlier Thursday regarding a reported suicide threat, according to the release.

“Resident advised he was not going to hurt himself and the only reason he said what he said was because he wants the FBI to send a field agent to his house to check out his phone,” the release states.

Fayetteville Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Response Team had been having frequent phone calls from this person over the past week. Fayetteville police confirmed the voice in the bomb threat call belonged to the resident, whose phone number was determined to be in Eureka Springs, according to the release.

Eureka Springs police visited the man’s home at about 11:30 a.m. The man had barricaded himself inside his residence and was speaking to officers through a window. He eventually agreed to come out and was taken into custody, according to the release.

Eureka Springs police had responded to the man over welfare concerns “multiple times” over the past month and had applied for an involuntary commitment order, the release states.







