FILMSCENE | OPINION: A filmmaker’s quest to fulfill her dream

When we're young, we have flights of fancy. We get to 7 or 8 years old, we discover people like Amelia Earhart, who gave her life to fly around the world. We have childlike dreams of exploring the world and conquering new feats.

For me, it was learning about Christopher Columbus back in second grade. I wanted to be just like the explorer (minus the murdering and child trafficking). I wanted to sail in uncharted waters. As we grow older, we shed these childhood illusions as they give way to reality. But there are a precious few that are able to keep this childlike wonderment and actually go out and pursue these impossible dreams. Olivia Wyatt is one of these precious few as she hopes to sail solo around the world.

The Arkansas native is a documentary filmmaker who now resides on a boat in the middle of the ocean. She is on a journey to sail around the world (30,000 miles), alone, with no modern technology. She's attempting to be the first female participant in the Golden Globe Race, where racers will be sailing like it's 1968, navigating by using the stars, collecting rainwater and cooking with kerosene. It's an incredibly dangerous race, and she wants to document her voyage as she becomes completely immersed in the wild blue yonder.

Wyatt needs to raise a boat load of funds so she can prepare to participate in the race. To raise awareness about her journey, over the last month Wyatt has teamed with Cinema I/O to screen several of her past documentaries. This past weekend their partnership accumulated into a giant fundraising event that I was lucky enough to attend.

Before the giant fundraising event, I had previously seen two of Wyatt's documentaries; "Staring Into the Sun" (2010) and "The Pierced Heart & the Machete" (2012). Both films have very little dialogue as Wyatt points her camera at specific cultures around the world, capturing their cultures and music.

In "Staring Into the Sun," she visits 13 of the 80 different ethnic groups that reside in Ethiopia. Wyatt points her camera at these tribes in a rhythmic trance as we get to experience a part of the world that many of us rarely even think about.

"The Pierced Heart & the Machete" is a bit different, as Wyatt attends two Haitian voodoo festivals. The rituals in this film felt more vulgar. There's one scene where a cow is getting brutally decapitated, as worshipers begin to drink the blood from the cow's neck. It's shocking to say the least, but Wyatt never cuts away. She never turns her camera to less controversial images. She is unflinching and nonjudgmental on how this group of people chooses to worship. They were two incredibly good documentaries, so I was looking forward to seeing what would screen at the fundraiser.

Cinema I/O is known for its eight-seat black box theater that is run out of an old abandoned plumbing supply warehouse. Considering that the cinema is used to small crowds, I was concerned about just how many people would attend this event. It's hard enough to get the people of Little Rock to come out and support the arts, but here you're catering to an even more niche group of people, plus it was during the holiday season. But once I arrived at the old warehouse, I was shocked to see its parking lot overcrowded. As I entered the building, I was surprised to see probably 200 or so people scattered about the space (no official headcount was taken).

I was greeted at the door by some volunteers and shoved some money in the donation jar. It was a free event with a suggested donation of $15. I swiftly moved to the concession area where there was a bar of snack foods and free beer. Farther on down, Loblolly was set up serving mermaid-inspired purple hot cocoa with rainbow marshmallows. Most of the festivities took place in the massive storeroom. The cold and unused backroom had been transformed to a nautical themed oasis.

High on the walls you could still see signs that read "White Lavatories Kohler," but underneath were beach chairs, photo booths, artwork depicting tropical vistas, and even four real-life mermaids reading stories to a handful of kids. There were several art installation pieces projecting turtles and boats onto the walls. I was impressed. It had the vibe of a low-key art space that you'd find in either Austin, Texas or New York.

In the far corner of the warehouse, they had a screen set up to show one of Wyatt's newest documentaries, "Sailing a Sinking Sea." In this film, she went to the islands off Thailand to photograph the Moken peoples. They are a seafaring ethnic minority group in that region of the world, whose entire culture is centered around the sea and its inhabitants.

This documentary took a different approach than Wyatt's other two. In this film, Wyatt weaves the story of this tribe by letting the people speak through voice over. We get insight on their religion, their relationship with technology, and how they respond and live in harmony with the animals of the sea. They tell stories of mermaids and how manatees are sacred creatures due to their human-like attributes.

After the film, the president of Cinema I/O conducted an interview with Wyatt. She talked in detail about her filmmaking process, which is basically her, a cameraman and a translator spending months at a time living among her subjects. From a philosophical perspective, she never wants to pass judgment or criticize these tribes' way of life, Wyatt said. She even mentioned how these ceremonies are slowly dying out as more modernity starts to infiltrate these cultures.

And of course she mentioned the boat race, and how she wants to rig her ship with cameras that she can turn on with the push of a button, so when the ship hits the fan, all of it will be documented.